For the second consecutive week, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese sits first in the CBS Sports WNBA Rookie Rankings after setting a new WNBA record with 10 consecutive double-doubles. Caitlin Clark is right behind her as she continues to heavily impact the Indiana Fever offense.

Reese and Clark have been trading the top two spots most of the season, and they are currently the strongest candidates to win the league's Rookie of the Year award. However, plenty of basketball is left to play and other talented rookies could make a push.

Sky center Kamilla Cardoso and Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson are once again ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, while Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards made her way back onto the list.

The rookies were battle-tested this week against some top opponents, and the fun will continue with more exciting matchups ahead. Clark and Fever will take on the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday and then the New York Liberty this Saturday on CBS.

Here are the latest WNBA Rookie Rankings:

1. Angel Reese

Reese set a new WNBA record with her 10th consecutive double-double during the Sky's game against the Minnesota Lynx. She registered 10 points and 16 rebounds in the 70-62 loss. That was not her most efficient game as she went 4-for-16 from the field, but she made history, nonetheless. The previous longest streak belonged to three-time WNBA champion and seven-time All-Star Candace Parker in 2015.

A few days earlier, Reese held her own against the Aces by registering 18 points and 11 rebounds. A'ja Wilson still went off in that game, but Reese is showing she can compete with the best of them. This past week she moved above Wilson to lead the WNBA in rebounding.

2. Caitlin Clark

Despite going 4-for-14 from the field, Clark flirted with a triple-double with 15 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists in the Fever's 88-82 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

The Fever won the game with a big third quarter in which they outscored their opponents 29-15, and Clark was responsible for 20 of Indiana's points in those 10 minutes.

Clark has registered 138 assists in 20 games this season, which is already a Fever rookie single-season record. She is averaging 6.9 assists per game to rank third in the league.

3. Kamilla Cardoso

Cardoso struggled offensively in her last two games with just five points against the Aces and three against the Lynx, but those are two of the top three defensive teams in the league. The 6-foot-7 center made up for the lack of scoring by registering a combined 18 rebounds in those games.

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley has been keeping an eye on her former players, and she had a hilarious response to a block from Wilson on Thursday.

4. Rickea Jackson

The Sparks' struggles continue as they are now on a seven-game losing streak, but that doesn't take away from the fact that Jackson has been one of the most efficient rookies this season while only averaging about 24 minutes per contest.

During the 92-78 loss to the Mercury on Friday, Jackson put up 14 points on 60% shooting from the field, including two 3-pointers. The 6-foot-2 forward also contributed six rebounds, two assists and a steal. Jackson is currently shooting 47.2% from the field, which ranks just outside the top 20 in the WNBA.

5. Aaliyah Edwards

Since her time at UConn, it has been clear Edwards can contribute on both sides of the court, and she continues to show it in the WNBA. She did a little bit of everything in 20 minutes against A'ja Wilson and the Aces with nine points, seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

Edwards went just 3-for-12 in her past two games, but she still leads all the rookies this season with a 49.1% field goal percentage, good for 18th best in the league.