The 2023 WNBA free agency period delivered in a major way, as star free agents switched teams and ushered the league into a new superteam era. Candace Parker started the action by siging with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, before both Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot joined up with the New York Liberty. Those two teams are now the heavy favorites to win it all this season.

In other news, the Seattle Storm have re-signed Ezi Magbegor, brought back Sami Whitcomb and picked up Kia Nurse as they try to remain relevant following Stewart's departure; the Chicago Sky have tried to revamp their roster by bringing in Isabelle Harrison, Courtney Williams, and Elizabeth Williams; the Los Angeles Sparks have added Azura Stevens and Stephanie Talbot to the mix as they try to get back into the playoff picture. Diana Taurasi, meanwhile, has signed a multi-year deal to remain with the Phoenix Mercury.

Though the biggest names are now off the board, there's still plenty of moves to come. As the fun continues, here's everything you need to know about 2023 WNBA free agency:

When did free agency start?

Teams were allowed to start talking with players on Saturday, Jan. 21, but no deals could officially be signed until Feb. 1. While those rules are skirted to some extent -- much like in the NBA -- teams that are caught breaking them will get punished under the league's tampering rules. Just last year, the Seattle Storm were fined for announcing a new deal with Sue Bird prior to the official opening of free agency.

How does WNBA free agency work?

In general, it works just like it does in the NBA. Once free agency begins, teams can start talking to players, who are grouped into different classifications based on their contracts. The majority of players will either be unrestricted, meaning they can talk to and sign with any team they want, or restricted, where the prior team has the ability to match any contract offer.

There is also a reserved category for players who hit free agency but have fewer than three years of service in the league. Often, these are veterans who entered the WNBA later in their career, but they can also be young players who went undrafted or were not on a typical rookie scale contract. The prior team has exclusive negotiating rights with any reserved player.

Another unique situation is when a player's contract expires while they are suspended. Those players are technically found to be "withholding services" according to the CBA, as Her Hoops Stats' Richard Cohen points out, and are then listed as "suspended -- contract expired." In practice, these players are essentially reserved free agents, though the prior team does not need to extend a qualifying offer.

One final designation to mention is "core players." Much like the franchise tag in the NFL, teams can decide to "core" a player, which gives that club exclusive negotiating rights, even if they were going to be an unrestricted free agent. Teams must use this maneuver wisely, however, as they are only allowed to use it once per free agency period and a player may only be "cored" three times in their career.

2023 free agents

Here's a look at every player in free agency this winter, separated by classification.

Cored

Player Previous Team New Team Position Status Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun Connecticut Sun Center Signed

Unrestricted

Player Previous Team New Team Position Status Lindsay Allen Minnesota Lynx Minnesota Lynx G Signed Yvonne Anderson Connecticut Sun G Unsigned Kristine Anigwe Phoenix Mercury Connecticut Sun F/C Signed training camp contract Amy Atwell Los Angeles Sparks G Unsigned Monique Billings Atlanta Dream Atlanta Dream F Signed Lexie Brown Los Angeles Sparks Los Angeles Sparks G Signed Rachel Banham Minnesota Lynx G Unsigned Katie Benzan Washington Mystics G Unsigned Kennedy Burke Seattle Storm G/F Unsigned Maya Caldwell Atlanta Dream Indiana Fever G Signed Liz Cambage Los Angeles Sparks C Unsigned Jordin Canada Los Angeles Sparks Los Angeles Sparks G Signed training camp contract Kaila Charles Atlanta Dream Seattle Storm G/F Signed training camp contract Tina Charles Seattle Storm F/C Unsigned Alysha Clark Washington Mystics Las Vegas Aces F Signed Alaina Coates Indiana Fever C Unsigned Nia Coffey Atlanta Dream Atlanta Dream F Signed Sydney Colson Las Vegas Aces Las Vegas Aces G Signed Lorela Cubaj New York Liberty F/C Unsigned Elissa Cunane Minnesota Lynx C Unsigned Damiris Dantas Minnesota Lynx Minnesota Lynx F Signed training camp contract Kaela Davis Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Reshanda Gray Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury C Unsigned Isabelle Harrison Dallas Wings Chicago Sky F Signed Bria Hartley Connecticut Sun G Unsigned Tianna Hawkins Washington Mystics Washington Mystics F Signed training camp contract Moriah Jefferson Minnesota Lynx Phoenix Mercury G Signed Stephanie Jones Connecticut Sun Washington Mystics F Signed training camp contract Tina Krajisnik Chicago Sky F/C Unsigned Jantel Lavender Seattle Storm F Unsigned Rui Machida Washington Mystics G Unsigned Anneli Maley Chicago Sky F Unsigned Angel McCoughtry Minnesota Lynx F Unsigned Emma Meesseman Chicago Sky F Unsigned Nikolina Milic Minnesota Lynx Minnesota Lynx F Signed Tiffany Mitchell Indiana Fever Minnesota Lynx G Signed Astou Ndour-Fall Chicago Sky Chicago Sky F/C Signed training camp contract Kia Nurse Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm G/F Signed Chiney Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks F/C Unsigned Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks F Unsigned JiSu Park Las Vegas Aces C Unsigned Candace Parker Chicago Sky Las Vegas Aces F Signed Raina Perez Seattle Storm G Unsigned Theresa Plaisance Las Vegas Aces Seattle Storm F/C Signed Epiphanny Prince Seattle Storm New York Liberty G Signed training camp contract Allie Quigley Chicago Sky N/A G Reportedly sitting out season Karlie Samuelson Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned Jennie Simms Phoenix Mercury Phoenix Mercury G Signed training camp contract Odyssey Sims Connecticut Sun G Unsigned Hannah Sjerven Minnesota Lynx F/C Unsigned Destiny Slocum Atlanta Dream G Unsigned Kamiah Smalls Minnesota Lynx G Unsigned Alanna Smith Indiana Fever Chicago Sky F Signed training camp contract Azura Stevens Chicago Sky Los Angeles Sparks F/C Signed Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm New York Liberty F Signed Kiah Stokes Las Vegas Aces Las Vegas Aces C Signed Brittney Sykes Los Angeles Sparks Washington Mystics G Signed Stephanie Talbot Seattle Storm Los Angeles Sparks F Signed Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury Phoenix Mercury G Signed multi-year contract Sparkle Taylor Chicago Sky G Unsigned Kristi Toliver Los Angeles Sparks Washington Mystics G Announced plans to sign with Mystics Yvonne Turner Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm G Signed training camp contract Courtney Vandersloot Chicago Sky New York Liberty G Signed Megan Walker Atlanta Dream F Unsigned Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Washington Mystics Washington Mystics G Signed Erica Wheeler Atlanta Dream Indiana Fever G Signed Sami Whitcomb New York Liberty Seattle Storm G Signed Courtney Williams Connecticut Sun Chicago Sky G Signed Elizabeth Williams Atlanta Dream Chicago Sky C Signed Kiana Williams Connecticut Sun Minnesota Lynx G Signed training camp contract

Restricted

Player Previous Team New Team Position Status Emma Cannon Indiana Fever Indiana Fever F Signed Bridget Carleton Minnesota Lynx Minnesota Lynx F Signed Sophie Cunningham Phoenix Mercury Phoenix Mercury G Signed Megan Gustafson Phoenix Mercury Phoenix Mercury C Signed training camp contract Natisha Hiedeman Connecticut Sun Connecticut Sun G Signed Marina Mabrey Dallas Wings Chicago Sky G Signed Teaira McCowan Dallas Wings Dallas Wings C Signed Shey Peddy Phoenix Mercury G Qualifying offer extended Victoria Vivians Indiana Fever Indiana Fever G Signed Gabby Williams Seattle Storm F Qualifying offer extended

Reserved

Player Previous Team New Team Position Status Anna Cruz Minnesota Lynx G Qualifying offer extended Crystal Dangerfield New York Liberty Dallas Wings G Signed Rennia Davis Indiana Fever Indiana Fever G/F Signed training camp contract AD Durr Atlanta Dream Atlanta Dream G Signed training camp contract Temi Fagbenle Indiana Fever C Qualifying offer extended Rebekah Gardner Chicago Sky Chicago Sky G Signed Joyner Holmes Connecticut Sun C Signed training camp contract Marine Johannes New York Liberty G Qualifying offer extended Jazmine Jones Washington Mystics G Signed training camp contract Ezi Magbegor Seattle Storm Seattle Storm F/C Signed Beatrice Mompremier Atlanta Dream C Qualifying offer extended Khayla Pointer Indiana Fever Indiana Fever G Signed training camp contract Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe New York Liberty F/C Kianna Smith Los Angeles Sparks G Qualifying offer extended, rights traded to Sun Sam Thomas Phoenix Mercury Phoenix Mercury G Signed training camp contract Evina Westbrook Washington Mystics G/F Signed training camp contract Han Xu New York Liberty C Qualifying offer extended

Suspended -- contract expired