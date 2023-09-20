The New York Liberty and Dallas Wings both advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 WNBA playoffs on Tuesday. They did so in markedly different fashion, however. In the first game of the doubleheader, the Liberty outlasted the Washington Mystics in an chaotic overtime thriller, 90-85. The Wings, on the other hand, cruised to the biggest win in franchise playoff history, beating the Atlanta Dream, 101-74.

After last season's format change, there are no longer any byes in the playoffs. The eight teams are placed in a standard bracket, with No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5. The first-round series is best-of-three, while the semifinals and Finals are both best-of-five.

One important note is that the first round is played under a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed has Games 1 and 2 at home, while the lower seed has the deciding Game 3 at home, if necessary. The semis and Finals are both 2-2-1, with the higher seed having Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary, at home.

Playoff bracket

Series hubs

First-round schedule, scores (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s

Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)

Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s

Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s

Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s

Liberty 90, Mystics 85 -- OT (Liberty win series 2-0)

Wings 101, Dream 74 (Wings win series 2-0)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Semifinals

Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s

TBD at TBD, 1 p.m. ET -- ESPN

TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 5 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Las Vegas Aces at TBD, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Las Vegas Aces at TBD, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Tuesday, Oct. 3 -- Game 5s (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPNU

TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPNU

Finals

Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Championship odds

Odds entering the first round as of Sept. 12.