WNBA champion and two-time All-Star All-Star Epiphanny Prince has called it a career. Prince announced her retirement on Tuesday after 14 seasons with four different WNBA teams.

Prince was a national name long before her pro or even college career began. In 2006, while playing for Murry Bergtraum High School in New York, she once scored 113 points in a game. Stardom followed at Rutgers where she helped take the Scarlet Knights to the NCAA title game in 2007, losing to Tennessee.

As a pro, Prince was the No. 4 overall pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2010 WNBA Draft. She spent five seasons with Sky, and she received some MVP votes in the 2012 campaign. That year, she averaged 18.1 points, 3.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds that season.

In 2015, the Sky traded Prince to the New York Liberty, where she played for four years and earned second-team All-WNBA honors. She also spent one year with the Las Vegas Aces before joining the Seattle Storm. In 2020, Prince added a WNBA championship to her resume after the Storm beat the Aces for the WNBA title.

Prince played three seasons with Seattle before returning to the Liberty for her final WNBA season in 2023. In her retirement post, Prince reflected on all the things she was able to do throughout her career on the court.

"First and foremost, I'm thankful to God for all he's blessed me with," Prince wrote. "I have been fortunate to have a long career filled with unforgettable memories, a lot of winning, ups and downs, traveling the world, and meeting so many amazing people."

She finished her WNBA career having played in 315 games. In that time, she averaged 10.7 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game.