Much has changed in the WNBA world during the winter. A superteam emerged on each coast, with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and newly loaded New York Liberty. The league also increased the number of games teams will play in the regular season to 40 and new rules were introduced.

What has not changed ahead of Friday's opening night for the 2023 season is the immense amount of talent in the league. While that's terrific for the game, it makes lists like this one more difficult than ever. But despite the challenge, CBS Sports has once again ranked the top 25 players in the WNBA.

For the third consecutive season, Breanna Stewart has retained her place atop the list, and is followed by reigning MVP A'ja Wilson and 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones. That trio has been the top-three, in some order, in each of the past three seasons. Rounding out the top-five are Kelsey Plum and another former league MVP, Elena Delle Donne.

As expected, the list is dominated by the Aces and Liberty, who boast nine of the top 16 players between. The Aces' five players is a league-high, while the Liberty have four. Behind them, the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun have three each. Every team is represented by at least one player. To little surprise, the list skews older; there are no rookies and 2022 Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard is the only second-year player.

Note: Skylar Diggins-Smith was not included on the list because she is pregnant and her status for the upcoming season is still uncertain. She was ranked No. 8 last season and would have been included under normal circumstances.

1. Breanna Stewart -- F, New York Liberty

Stewart is the headliner of the Liberty's summer of big additions. She has proven time and time again that she is an elite player on both sides of the ball thanks to her size and athleticism. Last year, while she was still with the Seattle Storm, Stewart led the league in scoring with 21.8 points per game during the regular season and 27 points per game during the playoffs. Aside from making the 2022 All-WNBA First Team, she was also a top-10 rebounder and made the 2022 All-Defensive First Team for the first time in her career. -- Isabel Gonzalez

2. A'ja Wilson -- F, Las Vegas Aces

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft has certainly lived up to the hype. Wilson finished last season as the WNBA MVP for the second time in her career. She was also named Defensive Player of the Year – becoming just the fifth player in league history to win both awards in the same season. She lifted the Aces to the 2022 championship trophy with her dominance on both ends. Wilson was a top-five scorer with 19.5 points per game while shooting at 50.1% from the field. She almost averaged a double-double with 9.4 rebounds per game, and also had a league-best 1.9 blocks per game. -- Gonzalez

3. Jonquel Jones -- F/C, New York Liberty

Last season was a bit of a strange one for Jones, who had her playing time and influence on the Sun's offense cut despite being the reigning MVP, and generally seemed a bit out of sorts. But even in a "down year," she still earned All-Star, All-WNBA Second Team and All-Defensive Second Team selections, and was dominant at times in the playoffs as she helped lead the Sun to the Finals. Jones is one of the most talented and versatile players on both ends of the floor, and will have a chance to showcase her skills in a new situation after an offseason trade to the Big Apple. As a leading member of the new-look Liberty's superteam, she should once again compete for awards and a title. -- Jack Maloney

4. Kelsey Plum -- G, Las Vegas Aces

Plum has been getting better every year. She was the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year in 2021, and 2022 was definitely a breakout season for her. Plum, a First Team selection, averaged 20.2 points per game last year and was one of the top 3-point shooters in the league making at 42%. She also facilitated the offense for her teammates as a Top 10 player in assists with 5.1 per game. During her impressive year, she also saw her first WNBA All-Star Game appearance and was named the MVP after registering 30 points for the winning team. -- Gonzalez

5. Elena Delle Donne -- F, Washington Mystics

At the start of training camp, Delle Donne gave an update that was years in the making: her back is finally 100 percent again and she does not plan to sit out any games for rest this season. Assuming that status holds, the former two-time MVP should easily regain her place among the league's elite. She is one of the most skilled offensive players we have ever seen, capable of carrying a team by herself with her versatile inside-outside game that causes matchup nightmares for opponents. The last time we saw her fully healthy was 2019, when she won MVP, became the first and only WNBA player to join the 50-40-90 club and led the Mystics to the title; expect her to be in the mix for more major awards and honors this season. -- Maloney

6. Candace Parker -- F, Las Vegas Aces

Parker leaving the Chicago Sky and joining the Aces will give an extra boost to the defending champions. The veteran is one of 14 players to win WNBA championships with two different teams. No player has won rings wearing three different jerseys, but Parker has a chance to be the first one to accomplish it this season. She averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 2022, while also making her seventh All-Star appearance. The 37-year-old has been contemplating retirement for a few years, but the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year is still a solid addition to any roster. -- Gonzalez

7. Courtney Vandersloot -- G, New York Liberty

For the first time since 2016, Vandersloot did not lead the WNBA in assists per game last season, instead finishing second with 6.5. That was more about her playing fewer minutes and sharing the playmaking load than a decrease in her abilities, however. Vandersloot is still the best pure point guard in the league and can run an offense in her sleep. Her pick-and-roll skills are sublime and she's an expert in keeping her teammates engaged and involved. She'll need to lean on all of those traits this season as she begins a new phase of her career with a Liberty superteam that will have to learn to share the ball and sacrifice for the greater good. -- Maloney

8. Nneka Ogwumike -- F, Los Angeles Sparks

The past few years have been a difficult period for Ogwumike, who had the pressure of leading the players' union during the bubble season, suffered multiple injuries and dealt with a messy situation both on and off the court in Los Angeles. When healthy, though, Ogwumike is still a premier player, as she showed last season when she was named an All-Star starter for the first time and nearly single-handedly dragged the Sparks to the playoffs. This summer, she'll have even more weight off her shoulders and will be able to focus strictly on basketball, which is great news for the Sparks and terrible news for her opponents. -- Maloney

9. Alyssa Thomas -- F, Connecticut Sun

After missing nearly all of the 2021 season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, Thomas was back at her best in 2022 when she helped the Sun get to the Finals and earned All-Star, All-WNBA Second Team and All-Defensive Second Team selections. She is one of the most unique players the league has ever seen – a relentless, physical force whose success is more about sheer will than skill. But though her methods may not be the most aesthetically pleasing, they work. As a new era begins in Connecticut, the Sun are going to lean on Thomas more than ever, and she's more than capable of shouldering that burden. -- Maloney

10. Chelsea Gray -- G, Las Vegas Aces

Gray is coming off one of the best playoff runs we've ever seen. She put up video-game numbers en route to winning Finals MVP and the second title of her career: 21.7 points, seven assists and 3.8 rebounds per game on 61.1/54.4/83.3 shooting splits. It is, of course, unrealistic to expect her to sustain that kind of production over the course of the regular season, but even the "normal" version of Gray is one of the best point guards in the league. Her size and physicality give her a unique advantage over most defenders, she's a pick-and-roll master and when she needs to score she's a strong shooter in off-the-dribble and catch-and-shoot situations. -- Maloney

11. Sabrina Ionescu -- G, New York Liberty

The former No. 1 overall pick is coming off a breakout campaign in which she finished in the top-12 in the league in scoring, rebounding and assists – the only player to accomplish that feat – made her first All-Star and All-WNBA Second Team appearances and led the Liberty to the playoffs. She's not going to put up such crazy numbers this season, but she won't have to after the Liberty added three future Hall of Famers in the offseason. Ionescu is still one of the most talented perimeter players in the game, though, and will have her time to shine. Her ability to float between scoring and playmaking roles will be crucial for the Liberty's success. -- Maloney

12. Jewell Loyd -- G, Seattle Storm

Loyd has already accomplished more than most players will in their entire careers; she's a two-time champion, four-time All-Star and two-time All-WNBA performer. In addition, she has most recently claimed the mantle of the best shooting guard in the league thanks to her perimeter scoring ability, solid playmaking skills and improved defense. This season, she'll have a chance to prove she can handle the responsibilities of being a true number one option for the Storm now that Sue Bird has retired and Breanna Stewart has departed for New York. -- Maloney

13. Brittney Griner -- C, Phoenix Mercury

There's a good chance Griner will need to shake off some rust at the beginning of the season after missing all of last year due to her detainment in Russia. However, there is no question she is one of the best centers in WNBA history. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year will enter the 2023 season in fourth place in the list of all-time leaders with a total of 716 blocks. While Griner is known for being a shutdown defender, she can dominate in other areas too. In 2021, she was the league's second leading scorer with 20.5 points per game in the regular season, while also adding 9.5 rebounds per contest. -- Gonzalez

14. Kahleah Copper -- G/F, Chicago Sky

Copper has a Finals MVP to her name and led the Sky in scoring last season, but she still often flew under the radar on a team with legends such as Parker and Vandersloot. This summer, Copper will finally get her chance to shine on a new-look Sky squad that will look to her to lead the way. The hyper-athletic wing has made tremendous strides since entering the league, and there's little reason to doubt that she can handle more responsibilities on both sides of the ball. Few players can score at the rim and behind the 3-point line as easily as Copper, whose strength and quickness make her a difficult cover. -- Maloney

15. Napheesa Collier -- F, Minnesota Lynx

Collier missed the majority of last season while recovering from giving birth to her daughter, but is back to 100 percent and ready to go this summer. That's great news for the Lynx and bad news for opponents. Collier should quickly remind everyone that she's a top-tier forward who can impact the game on both sides of the ball. In two of her three full seasons, she's averaged at least 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and 2.5 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game; only six other players have done that multiple times, and they're all either current or future Hall of Famers. -- Maloney

16. Jackie Young -- G/F, Las Vegas Aces

Last season was the best we've seen of Young since she was the No. 1 overall pick back in 2019. She averaged career-highs in scoring, 3-point shooting, rebounding and steals, and narrowly missed assists as well. Her rewards were her first All-Star appearance, the Most Improved Player award and a championship ring for helping lead the Aces to the title. Young does just about everything well and doesn't need the ball in her hands, which makes her a perfect complementary player for this Aces team. -- Maloney

17. Brionna Jones -- C, Connecticut Sun

Ever since her breakout campaign in the bubble, Jones has been one of the most efficient scorers in the league. Since the 2020 season, she has made a whopping 57.7 percent of her field goal attempts; over the span, only Sylvia Fowles made a higher percentage. Jones was named an All-Star for the second time last season and won Sixth Player of the Year, making it two consecutive seasons that she's earned a major award. Her days as a reserve figure to be over, however, now that Jonquel Jones has moved on, and the Sun will need her to replace some of the former MVP's production. -- Maloney

18. Ariel Atkins -- G, Washington Mystics

After making the All-Defensive Second Team in the first four seasons of her career, Atkins was finally recognized as an All-Defensive First Teamer last season and added another All-Star appearance for good measure. By nature of her style of play and personality, Atkins flies under the radar. But while she may not be one of the most popular players, few impact winning as much as she does on both sides of the ball. Being an efficient scorer and elite perimeter defender is extremely difficult, but Atkins pulls it off. -- Maloney

19. Allisha Gray -- G/F, Atlanta Dream

A big offseason trade from the Wings to the Dream may be just what Gray needs to finally earn the recognition she deserves; since winning Rookie of the Year, she has not received a single major honor or award. Gray is coming off a career season in 2022 in which she averaged 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point land and playing strong wing defense. She played a major role in the Wings earning their first playoff win since 2009, and the Dream will hope she can have a similar impact in Atlanta as they try to end their postseason drought. -- Maloney

20. Kelsey Mitchell -- G, Indiana Fever

The former No. 2 overall pick showed plenty of flashes early in her career, but last season she finally put everything together on a consistent basis and delivered the best season of her career. Though she was snubbed from the All-Star Game, she finished sixth in the league in scoring (18.4 per game), sixth in 3-point percentage (40.9 percent) and 12th in assists (4.2 per game); the only other player in the top-12 in all three categories was Kelsey Plum. Mitchell looks to have established herself as one of the league's top guards, and her ascendence is one of the main reasons there is finally some hope in Indiana again. -- Maloney

21. Arike Ogunbowale -- G, Dallas Wings

In just four seasons, Ogunbowale already has a scoring title, two All-Star appearances and two All-WNBA nods to her name. And yet, few players will engender more debate about where they stand among the league's hierarchy. Her shot creation is a rare and valuable skill, she's a solid playmaker and rebounds well for her position, but she has never scored efficiently and struggles on the defensive end. All of which makes it difficult to place her on a list like this. She is an exceptional talent, though, and deserves the benefit of the doubt given what she's accomplished so far. It will be fascinating to see how she fares under new head coach Latricia Trammell. -- Maloney

22. Rhyne Howard -- G/F, Atlanta Dream

Howard was the No. 1 overall pick last season and lived up to expectations by making the All-Star Game and winning Rookie of the Year in near-unanimous fashion as she helped the Dream fight for a playoff spot. She still has room to grow, of course, but she has rather quickly established herself as one of the league's best thanks to her two-way ability on the wing. It will be fun to watch her improvement this summer on a young Dream team that's looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Can Howard lead them there in just her second season? -- Maloney

23. Natasha Cloud -- G, Washington Mystics

Last summer, Cloud became the first player to lead the league in assists and make the All-Defensive First Team in the same season since All-Defensive teams were instituted in the 2005 season. In addition, she put up career-highs across the board, averaging 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and seven assists per game, as she led the Mystics to the joint-fourth-best record in the league. It took Cloud some time, but she is now firmly one of the league's better point guards and an elite perimeter defender. With any slight improvement as a scorer or shooter, she has a strong chance to make her first All-Star appearance this season. -- Maloney

24. Ezi Magbegor -- C, Seattle Storm

If Tina Charles had never left the Mercury and signed with the Storm, we might be talking about Magbegor as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. The young center averaged 3.5 stocks per game as a starter last season and has all the potential to be a devastating force on that side of the ball. Her offensive game is still a work in progress, but she showed some positive flashes last season, especially with her jumper and finishing around the basket. Magbegor is going to have to take on a much bigger role for the Storm this season, and don't be surprised if it results in a Most Improved Player award. -- Maloney

25. Tiffany Hayes -- G, Connecticut Sun

The veteran guard missed most of last season due to a knee injury and overseas commitments, and as a result has become something of a forgotten figure; her offseason trade from the Dream to the Sun received little fanfare, especially compared to other deals of similar magnitude. But make no mistake about it, Hayes is still a skilled scorer and even more difficult to guard than she was earlier in her career thanks to an improved 3-point shot. She won't be able to replace Jonquel Jones in Connecticut, but she'll give the Sun a perimeter threat they've been lacking. -- Maloney