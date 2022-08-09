The Dallas Wings will be without All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale for at least the remainder of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs after undergoing an iliac crest core muscle avulsion repair, the team announced on Tuesday. Further updates on her status will be provided at a later date.

"Hurts my heart that I can't be out there with the team, but my dawgs gon hold it down always," Ogunbowale wrote on Twitter. "Go Wings!"

Ogunbowale suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter of the team's overtime win over the Indiana Fever on Aug. 6. After NaLyssa Smith missed a 3-pointer, Ogunbowale collided with Fever guard Lexie Hull as they both chased the rebound. Ogunbowale immediately grimaced in severe pain and called for a sub as she limped over to the bench. After a short evaluation, she was eventually carried to the locker room and has not played since.

With Ogunbowale out of the lineup, Marina Mabrey stepped up and poured in a career-high 31 points to help the Wings clinch a playoff spot on Monday night with a win over the New York Liberty. They have now won five games in a row for their longest winning streak of the season, and are back over .500 at 17-16 for the first time since they were 6-5 in early June.