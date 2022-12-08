WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony on Thursday after nearly a year in custody. The United States negotiated a one-for-one prisoner swap involving Griner and convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

According to CBS News, the United States and Russia had agreed to the swap a week before her release and the exchange took place in the United Arab Emirates after President Biden gave his final approval for the swap.

On Thursday morning, the White House confirmed Griner's safety and posted a video of President Biden speaking to Griner on the phone. Biden said that he was "glad to be able to say Brittney is in good spirits," and she's currently flying home to the United States.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17, 2022 at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow when the Russian Federal Customs Service discovered vape cartridges containing marijuana concentrate hashish oil in her luggage. In October, the Phoenix Mercury star was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison.

Griner submitted an appeal in an effort to get her sentence reduced in October, which was denied. Last month, Griner was moved to a penal colony in the Mordovia region of Russia.

Following Griner's release, the sports world was overjoyed to hear of Griner's safe return to the United States. Here's how Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, WNBA legend Sue Bird, and others reacted to the news.