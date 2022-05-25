Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, has broken her silence on the WNBA star's detainment in Russia. In an interview of Robin Roberts of "Good Morning America," Cherelle Griner said she has received a ton of support from the entire WNBA and that support has brought her some "comfort" while her wife has been detained.

Cherelle Griner also called on President Biden to do something regarding her wife's detention.

"I just keep hearing that, you know, he has the power. She's a political pawn," Cherelle Griner said. "So if they're holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it."

Cherelle Griner said she has communicated with Brittney Griner "sporadically" through letters, but hasn't spoken to her on the phone in nearly 100 days.

"I'm in a position of complete vulnerability right now. I have to trust people that I didn't even know until Feb. 17," Cherelle Griner said. "So I'm trusting her lawyers... 'How does she look? How is her spirit? How is her energy?' I'm just asking all those questions, trying to just get some type of indication or vibe."

In February, Brittney Griner was visiting Russia where she was playing basketball during the offseason. She was arrested at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow for having alleged vape cartridges that contained hashish oil, which is an illegal substance in Russia. She has been detained in the country since. As a result, she was charged with "large-scale transportation of drugs," and could face up to 10 years in prison, according to a report from The New York Times.

Earlier in May, Brittney Griner's lawyer, Alexander Boikov, said that her pre-trial detention had been extended until June 18.

On Friday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price revealed that a United States consular officer met with Brittney Griner on May 19. It marked the second time in a week that the officer met with her.