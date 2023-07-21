The WNBA Playoffs are still a couple of months away, but Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner already has a ring. On Friday, the team announced that Bonner and teammate Alyssa Thomas are now engaged.

The Sun posted a photo of Thomas getting down on one knee and proposing to Bonner on social media to reveal the good news. The two have been together publicly since Valentine's Day 2021, which was roughly a year after the Phoenix Mercury traded Bonner to the Sun.

Bonner was the No. 5 overall pick by the Mercury in the 2009 WNBA Draft, and she spent the first decade of her career there, earning three All-Star appearances and three Sixth Woman of the Year awards.

Since being dealt to the Sun, Bonner has added two more All-Star appearances and second-team All-WNBA honors to her resume. This season, Bonner is averaging 18.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Thomas has spent all 10 of her WNBA seasons with the Sun, who drafted her No. 4 overall out of Maryland in 2014. Like Bonner, Thomas has also played a large role in the Sun's success so far this season. Thomas is averaging 14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. She just earned the fourth All-Star appearance of her career.

The Sun are currently sitting in third place in the WNBA standings with a 16-6 record. Thomas and Bonner will have the chance to pick up another ring by the end of the 2023 season.