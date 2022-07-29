Diana Taurasi has been in the WNBA since 2004, but she is still finding ways to leave her mark. During Thursday's 90-80 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, the Phoenix Mercury guard became the first WNBA player to score 30 points at the age of 40 or older.

Is it shocking? Not really.

She's been there before, as this was the 52nd 30-point game of her career, according to ESPN. However, the accomplishment is still really impressive. To compare it to the men's basketball, only Michael Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki have ever registered 30 points after their 30s were over in the NBA.

"Well, I mean, at this point -- we were just talking about it in the hallway -- when you're old, everything's a record," Taurasi told ESPN. "The first person to miss 15 3s in a game over 40. First person to have four offensive fouls in a two-minute span over 40. So, at least at this point, I'm just happy with a win. We can be the best team at 40, then I'm happy."

Taurasi, who celebrated her 40th birthday on June 11, finished the night with 30 points while going 12-for-20 from the field and making five 3-pointers. She also registered six rebounds, two assists and two steals. This is her eighth game of the 2022 season with at least five successful shots from beyond the arc. The only player with more of those games in a single season is herself, dating back to 2006 when she registered five or more 3-pointers in 10 games.

The veteran has been open about how retirement could be coming soon. However, that is a decision that Taurasi said she would rather make during the offseason.

With Thursday's win, the Mercury now hold a 13-16 record and have moved into sixth place in the WNBA standings. Their next opponent is the New York Liberty on Sunday.