Team USA had a much easier go of it at the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Friday, as they cruised past Nigeria for a 100-46 win to move to 2-0 in the event. Jewell Loyd led the way in the scoring department with 18 points, while Sabrina Ionescu added nine points, six rebounds and eight assists. Diana Taurasi sat out, but the 11 other players on the roster all scored in the game.
The comfortable evening was a welcome relief after Thursday's controversial win over Belgium, in which Breanna Stewart saved the Americans from what would have been a historic defeat with a buzzer-beating tip-in. It should not have counted, though, as Kelsey Plum stepped out of bounds seconds beforehand. The referees missed that call, and Team USA escaped.
By virtue of winning the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup, Team USA has already qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but is still participating in the qualifying tournament to gain continuity and compete against high-qualify opposition.
Here's a look at Team USA's schedule:
- Feb. 8: Team USA 81, Belgium 79
- Feb. 9: Team USA 100, Nigeria 46
- Feb. 11 vs. Senegal, 1:15 p.m. ET
All games can be streamed on Courtside 1891.
Ahead of the action, here's a look at the 12 WNBA stars that will represent Team USA in Belgium. It's important to note these are not necessarily the 12 players that will be on the Olympic roster.
|Player
|Position
|WNBA team
Ariel Atkins
Guard
Washington Mystics
Aliyah Boston
Center
Indiana Fever
Napheesa Collier
Forward
Minnesota Lynx
Kahleah Copper
Guard
Chicago Sky
Rhyne Howard
Guard
Atlanta Dream
Sabrina Ionescu
Guard
New York Liberty
Jewell Loyd
Guard
Seattle Storm
Kelsey Plum
Guard
Las Vegas Aces
Breanna Stewart
Forward
Free agent
Diana Taurasi
Guard
Phoenix Mercury
Alyssa Thomas
Forward
Connecticut Sun
Jackie Young
Guard
Las Vegas Aces
Seven of the players on the roster -- Atkins, Collier, Loyd, Plum, Stewart, Taurasi and Young -- have won an Olympic gold medal, while Copper, Ionescu and Thomas have all won a World Cup gold medal. Boston and Howard, the two youngest players on the squad, will be making the senior national team debuts in Antwerp.
Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx) will be Team USA's head coach, while Curt Miller (Los Angeles Sparks) and Mike Thibault (Washington Mystics GM) will serve as her assistants.