Getty Images

Team USA had a much easier go of it at the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Friday, as they cruised past Nigeria for a 100-46 win to move to 2-0 in the event. Jewell Loyd led the way in the scoring department with 18 points, while Sabrina Ionescu added nine points, six rebounds and eight assists. Diana Taurasi sat out, but the 11 other players on the roster all scored in the game. 

The comfortable evening was a welcome relief after Thursday's controversial win over Belgium, in which Breanna Stewart saved the Americans from what would have been a historic defeat with a buzzer-beating tip-in. It should not have counted, though, as Kelsey Plum stepped out of bounds seconds beforehand. The referees missed that call, and Team USA escaped. 

By virtue of winning the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup, Team USA has already qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but is still participating in the qualifying tournament to gain continuity and compete against high-qualify opposition. 

Here's a look at Team USA's schedule:

  • Feb. 8: Team USA 81, Belgium 79
  • Feb. 9: Team USA 100, Nigeria 46
  • Feb. 11 vs. Senegal, 1:15 p.m. ET 

All games can be streamed on Courtside 1891.  

Ahead of the action, here's a look at the 12 WNBA stars that will represent Team USA in Belgium. It's important to note these are not necessarily the 12 players that will be on the Olympic roster. 

PlayerPositionWNBA team

Ariel Atkins

Guard

Washington Mystics

Aliyah Boston

Center

Indiana Fever

Napheesa Collier

Forward

Minnesota Lynx

Kahleah Copper

Guard

Chicago Sky

Rhyne Howard

Guard

Atlanta Dream

Sabrina Ionescu

Guard

New York Liberty

Jewell Loyd

Guard

Seattle Storm

Kelsey Plum

Guard

Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart

Forward

Free agent

Diana Taurasi

Guard

Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas

Forward

Connecticut Sun

Jackie Young

Guard

Las Vegas Aces

Seven of the players on the roster -- Atkins, Collier, Loyd, Plum, Stewart, Taurasi and Young -- have won an Olympic gold medal, while Copper, Ionescu and Thomas have all won a World Cup gold medal. Boston and Howard, the two youngest players on the squad, will be making the senior national team debuts in Antwerp. 

Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx) will be Team USA's head coach, while Curt Miller (Los Angeles Sparks) and Mike Thibault (Washington Mystics GM) will serve as her assistants. 