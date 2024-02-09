Team USA had a much easier go of it at the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Friday, as they cruised past Nigeria for a 100-46 win to move to 2-0 in the event. Jewell Loyd led the way in the scoring department with 18 points, while Sabrina Ionescu added nine points, six rebounds and eight assists. Diana Taurasi sat out, but the 11 other players on the roster all scored in the game.

The comfortable evening was a welcome relief after Thursday's controversial win over Belgium, in which Breanna Stewart saved the Americans from what would have been a historic defeat with a buzzer-beating tip-in. It should not have counted, though, as Kelsey Plum stepped out of bounds seconds beforehand. The referees missed that call, and Team USA escaped.

By virtue of winning the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup, Team USA has already qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but is still participating in the qualifying tournament to gain continuity and compete against high-qualify opposition.

Here's a look at Team USA's schedule:

Feb. 8: Team USA 81, Belgium 79

Feb. 9: Team USA 100, Nigeria 46

Feb. 11 vs. Senegal, 1:15 p.m. ET

All games can be streamed on Courtside 1891.

Ahead of the action, here's a look at the 12 WNBA stars that will represent Team USA in Belgium. It's important to note these are not necessarily the 12 players that will be on the Olympic roster.

Player Position WNBA team Ariel Atkins Guard Washington Mystics Aliyah Boston Center Indiana Fever Napheesa Collier Forward Minnesota Lynx Kahleah Copper Guard Chicago Sky Rhyne Howard Guard Atlanta Dream Sabrina Ionescu Guard New York Liberty Jewell Loyd Guard Seattle Storm Kelsey Plum Guard Las Vegas Aces Breanna Stewart Forward Free agent Diana Taurasi Guard Phoenix Mercury Alyssa Thomas Forward Connecticut Sun Jackie Young Guard Las Vegas Aces

Seven of the players on the roster -- Atkins, Collier, Loyd, Plum, Stewart, Taurasi and Young -- have won an Olympic gold medal, while Copper, Ionescu and Thomas have all won a World Cup gold medal. Boston and Howard, the two youngest players on the squad, will be making the senior national team debuts in Antwerp.

Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx) will be Team USA's head coach, while Curt Miller (Los Angeles Sparks) and Mike Thibault (Washington Mystics GM) will serve as her assistants.