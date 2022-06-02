Becky Hammon is off to a terrific start with the Las Vegas Aces. They're currently the team to beat, and her 9-1 record is the best start by a new head coach in WNBA history. Unsurprisingly, she was named Coach of the Month earlier this week.

Hammon retired as a player after 16 seasons in the WNBA in 2014. The six-time All-Star then spent eight seasons in the NBA as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs. Last December, Hammon made the decision to return to the WNBA as she signed a five-year contract with the Aces worth over $1 million per season, which made her league's highest paid coach.

The investment has quickly paid off. The Aces are at the top of the Western Conference standings and have the best record in the league. They also have the best offense, averaging 91.8 points per game. There are a handful of options on offense as five players average double figures. Jackie Young leads the club with 18.5 points per game on 52% from the floor of her field goals and 45.2% from 3-point range. She was already a talented player but has made a significant jump under Hammon. Last season, Young averaged 12.2 points per game

Kelsey Plum is also a solid offensive weapon with 18.2 points per game. The 5'8" guard is the team's best three-point shooter making 47% of her shots from that range. Las Vegas is lethal from beyond the arc as a whole. The team makes 37.8% of their 3s, which is the best in the league at this point in the season. Last month, the Aces tied a WNBA single-game record with 18 made 3s when they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 104-76.

Las Vegas earned its ninth victory of the season on Tuesday in a 89-81 home win against the Connecticut Sun. The Aces will look to continue their winning ways as they once again host the Sun for a Thursday night matchup. The game is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Facebook.