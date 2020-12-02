New York Liberty guard, and 2020 No. 1 overall pick, Sabrina Ionescu has returned to the basketball court a few months after an ankle injury in the WNBA bubble cut her rookie year short just three games into the season. A video posted online on Sunday shows that the ex-Oregon Ducks star's ankle is doing just fine.

The clip shows Ionescu putting up three-pointers from the top of the key with ease. It does not appear that there is any kind of brace or additional support on the injured ankle.

Ionescu's injury happened about midway through a game against the Atlanta Dream back in the end of July. Her teammates had to help her get to the locker room by carrying her off the floor. The rookie had to leave the bubble to see a specialist for her ankle after it was reported that six physicians had to begin working on Ionescu's ankle in Florida. At the time, she was coming off of a dominant performance -- 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists -- against the Dallas Wings.

Following her injury, the Liberty once again finished last in the WNBA, going a meager 2-20 with their star rookie out of the lineup. As a result, the team once again has the best lottery odds for the top pick in the WNBA Draft.