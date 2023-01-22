The WNBPA announced Saturday it has begun an investigation into the Las Vegas Aces' management after an unnamed player raised "serious concerns" about one of its members. That player is likely Dearica Hamby, who blasted Aces management for "traumatizing" her in an explosive statement posted to Instagram hours after the team traded her to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Hamby claimed the Aces were dishonest with her during contract negotiations this summer, adding that they falsely accused her of signing an extension while knowingly pregnant. The two-time Sixth Player of the Year announced her second pregnancy after the Aces won their first-ever WNBA title last September, prompting Aces management to question her commitment to the team because, according to Hamby, they didn't "expect" her to get pregnant within the following two years.

"I was asked if I planned my pregnancy," Hamby wrote. "When I responded, 'no,' I was then told that I 'was not taking precautions to not get pregnant.' I was being traded because 'I wouldn't be ready and we need bodies.' I planned to play this season, and I have expressed my desire to play this season. I have pushed myself throughout my entire pregnancy and have continued to work out (basketball included) on my own and with the team staff - even on days where it was uncomfortable to walk, only to be inaccurately told that 'I was not taking my workouts seriously.'"

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Hamby claimed she "remained transparent" with the team only for her honesty to be "met with coldness, disrespect, and disregard from members of management." The 29-year-old found the treatment to be particularly troubling because it came from women who espoused values that support other women.

"The unprofessional and unethical way I have treated has been traumatizing," Hamby wrote. "To be treated this way by an organization, BY WOMEN who are mothers, who have claimed to 'be in these shoes,' who preach family, chemistry, and women's empowerment is disappointing and leaves me sick to my stomach."

Las Vegas traded Hamby, who until Saturday spent her entire eight-year career with the Aces, for Amanda Zahui B. and a 2024 second-round pick. Zahui B. missed last season after Los Angeles suspended her contract, giving her a "contract expired -- suspended" designation that would allow the Aces to dump her $169,000 deal to make space for a max free agent. A 29-year-old center, Zahui B. last played for the Sparks in 2021, when she averaged 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

The Aces have yet to respond to the statements from Hamby and the WNBPA.