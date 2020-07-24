When the Seattle Storm won their third title in franchise history in 2018, and Breanna Stewart staked her claim as the best player in the league, earning both MVP and Finals MVP, it looked like a new dynasty was about to begin.

Then, Stewart tore her Achilles tendon shortly before last season. With Sue Bird joining her on the sidelines due to knee surgery, Seattle struggled to even finish .500, and was trounced by the Sparks in the second round of the playoffs.

Now, that star duo is back, and both Stewart and the Storm are looking to return to their 2018 glory. With reigning Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard and All-Star guard Jewell Loyd alongside Stewart and Bird, that shouldn't be much of a problem -- especially with multiple other contenders missing key players.

Ahead of the 2020 season, here's everything you need to know about the Storm.

PLAYER POSITION Sue Bird G Jordin Canada G Alysha Clark F Natasha Howard F/C Crystal Langhorne F/C Jewell Loyd G Ezi Magbegor C Epiphanny Prince G Mercedes Russell C Breanna Stewart F Morgan Tuck F Sami Whitcomb G

Players sitting out: None

All times Eastern

DATE TIME OPPONENT TV July 25 12 p.m. New York Liberty ESPN July 28 10 p.m. Minnesota Lynx CBS Sports Network July 30 6 p.m. Washington Mystics ESPN Aug. 1 8 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks CBS Sports Network Aug. 4 9 p.m. Connecticut Sun ESPN 2 Aug. 6 6 p.m. Atlanta Dream ESPN 2 Aug. 8 3 p.m. Phoenix Mercury ABC Aug. 10 9 p.m. Chicago Sky ESPN 2 Aug. 12 10 p.m. Atlanta Dream WNBA League Pass Aug. 14 8 p.m. Dallas Wings WNBA League Pass Aug. 16 6 p.m. Connecticut Sun WNBA League Pass Aug. 18 10 p.m. New York Liberty WNBA League Pass Aug. 20 8 p.m. Indiana Fever WNBA League Pass Aug. 22 6 p.m. Las Vegas Aces CBS Sports Network Aug. 25 10 p.m. Indiana Fever WNBA League Pass Aug. 27 10 p.m. Las Vegas Aces CBS Sports Network Aug. 29 2 p.m. Chicago Sky WNBA League Pass Sept. 2 10 p.m. Washington Mystics CBS Sports Network Sept. 4 10 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks WNBA League Pass Sept. 6 6 p.m. Minnesota Lynx WNBA League Pass Sept. 9 10 p.m. Dallas Wings CBS Sports Network Sept.11 10 p.m. Phoenix Mercury CBS Sports Network

Key storylines

Stewart returns: Forget just the Storm, this is the biggest storyline in the entire league. In her first three seasons in the league, Stewart won a title, MVP, Finals MVP, Rookie of the Year, made two All-Star Games and two All-WNBA teams. Combined with what she did at the college level, it's not a stretch at all to say she was on the path to all-time greatness.

A torn Achilles tendon last spring brought all of that to screeching halt. That's arguably the worst injury a basketball player can suffer, and it's altered the careers of many before her. If Stewart can bounce back and reclaim her place atop the league, it will be yet another incredible accomplishment. And, it will make the Storm the runaway favorites for the 2020 title.

Reports out of Seattle's camp indicate she looks like her old self, and limited action overseas late this winter was encouraging. However, we'll need to see her shine in the WNBA again before we can truly proclaim that she's back.

Favorites once again: Trying to predict what's going to happen this season seems almost like a waste of time. There was incredible turnover in the offseason, many of the best players in the league are sitting out, all 12 teams will be in one location, there's a global pandemic raging around the bubble they'll be playing in and the regular season has been shortened to 22 games.

All that being said, the Storm have to be the favorites. They were dominant two seasons ago, and the four best players from that team are back this season. In the 636 minutes when Stewart, Bird, Howard and Loyd were on the floor together in 2018, the Storm were plus-22.1 points per 100 possessions. That's absurd.

Obviously there are question marks about Stewart's health, but they just have too much talent. And, most importantly, all their best players in the bubble, while most other contenders are missing key pieces.

Don't forget about Howard and Loyd: Stewart and Bird's return is pretty much all everyone is talking about with Seattle, and for good reason. But it's meant that two key players have flown under the radar: Howard and Loyd.

With Stewart out last season, Howard excelled in a much bigger role. Everyone already knew about her defensive abilities, and she was rewarded with Defensive Player of the Year, but her offensive game shined as well. Between her and Stewart, the Storm have the most athletic and versatile frontline in the league, and arguably the most talented as well. It's going to be fun watching them on the floor again together.

As for Loyd, she had a bit of a rough time last season. She dealt with a nasty ankle injury, and the Storm's lack of offensive creators meant opponents were able to key in on her. With Stewart and Bird back, Loyd will be able to ease into a more complementary role, which is where she excels. Less defensive attention and more open 3s mean she could be in for a big season.

Coach Klopp in charge: Gary Kloppenburg has been with the Storm since 2017, and has served as head coach on multiple occasions. In 2017 he finished the season as interim head coach after Jenny Boucek was fired, and last season he led the team for the first nine games while Dan Hughes battled cancer. Now, once again, Kloppenburg will have to step up.

Hughes is sitting out of the bubble because he's at a high risk of developing complications from COVID-19, so Kloppenburg will be acting as head coach this season. The veteran has plenty of experience in the role, knows the team well and was already the mastermind behind their defense. So while having Hughes is a blow for the Storm, they're in good hands with Kloppenburg.