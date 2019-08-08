WATCH: 'NBA 2K20,' for the first time, will feature WNBA gameplay and all 12 teams

The WNBA has blossomed in a big way since its creation in 1997.

The league has risen to new heights over the years and continues to do so. So much in fact that there's going to be WNBA gameplay in "NBA 2K20" for the first time.

Welcoming the WNBA to #NBA2K20 🙏 Get an inside look at gameplay and hear what it means to @Candace_Parker & @BreannaStewart to officially be in the game



WNBA Gameplay Blog ➡️ https://t.co/E0uJdMb27t pic.twitter.com/IyIOP71kaC — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) August 8, 2019

Candace Parker and Breanna Stewart weighed in on the revelation of WNBA gameplay and are very much on board with it.

"The moment that we first see the Los Angeles Sparks and you see Candace Parker on the game," Parker said. "It's just as important for girls and boys to see females as role models."

Parker also spoke about how WNBA changed her. Once it was created, Parker said she stopped trying to become Michael Jordan and modeled her game after WNBA stars like Cynthia Cooper and Tina Thompson. Both Cooper and Thompson were stars when the league began and combined to lead the Houston Comets to four WNBA titles during their time in the league.

The 2K team also created 3,000 to 5,000 animations for the WNBA portion of the game, so it's as realistic as possible.

"NBA 2K20" is set to be released on Sept. 6 and Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis is on the cover.