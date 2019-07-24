WNBA All-Star 2019: How to watch, livestream, start time, rosters, format

After an interesting first half of the season, the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game is now just days away. This weekend, the league will convene in Las Vegas for all of the All-Star festivities, which this year includes the return of All-Star Friday Night for the first time since 2006. Also returning this year is the playground style format, as the two captains for the game, Elena Delle Donne and A'ja Wilson, held their All-Star Draft live on TV earlier this week.

Ahead of the 16th edition of the event, which is being held in Vegas for the first time ever, here's everything you need to know, from all of the participants to how to watch.

How to watch All-Star Friday Night

Date: Friday, July 26

Friday, July 26 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Mandalay Bay Events Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Mandalay Bay Events Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: Watch ESPN

Three-Point Contest

The Three-Point Contest will be a two-round event. The two shooters who record the highest scores in the first round will advance to the championship round. Here's a look at the six competitors who will be looking to dethrone Allie Quigley, who has won this event each of the last two years.

Player Team Chelsea Gray Los Angeles Sparks Kayla McBride Las Vegas Aces Kia Nurse New York Liberty Allie Quigley Chicago Sky Shekinna Stricklen Connecticut Sun Erica Wheeler Indiana Fever

Skills Challenge

The Skills Challenge will be a bracket-style competition featuring eight players competing in a single-elimination tournament. In each round, two players will go head-to-head in an obstacle course that will test their various basketball skills. Whoever completes the course the fastest wins that matchup and advances until there's one champion. Here's a look at the eight competitors.

Player Team Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx Diamond DeShields Chicago Sky Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun Odyssey Sims Minnesota Lynx Courtney Vandersloot Chicago Sky Sami Whitcomb Seattle Storm Elizabeth Williams Atlanta Dream

How to watch the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game

Date: Saturday, July 27

Saturday, July 27 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: Mandalay Bay Events Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Mandalay Bay Events Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ABC

ABC Streaming: Watch ESPN

The 16th edition of the WNBA All-Star Game makes its way to Las Vegas for the first time ever after the Aces moved there in 2018. Once again it features a pick-up style format, with two captains leading their various teams instead of the traditional East vs. West format.

This year, Elena Delle Donne and A'ja Wilson were named captains after receiving the most fan votes, and recently completed their draft, which was broadcast on TV for the first time this year. Wilson is still serving as captain, but will unfortunately be unable to play in the game due to an ankle injury. She was replaced in the player pool by Napheesa Collier.

Here's a look at the two rosters:

Team Delle Donne

Starters

Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

Kia Nurse, New York Liberty

Reserves

Kristi Toliver, Washington Mystics



DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix Mercury

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky

Tina Charles, New York Liberty (Acquired via trade)

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Team Wilson

Starters

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces (Injured; will be replaced in starting lineup via coach's decision)

Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles Sparks

Kayla McBride, Las Vegas Aces

Liz Cambage, Las Vegas Aces

Natasha Howard, Seattle Storm

Reserves