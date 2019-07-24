WNBA All-Star 2019: How to watch, livestream, start time, rosters, format
This year will see the return of All-Star Friday Night, as the festivities take place in Las Vegas for the first time
After an interesting first half of the season, the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game is now just days away. This weekend, the league will convene in Las Vegas for all of the All-Star festivities, which this year includes the return of All-Star Friday Night for the first time since 2006. Also returning this year is the playground style format, as the two captains for the game, Elena Delle Donne and A'ja Wilson, held their All-Star Draft live on TV earlier this week.
Ahead of the 16th edition of the event, which is being held in Vegas for the first time ever, here's everything you need to know, from all of the participants to how to watch.
How to watch All-Star Friday Night
- Date: Friday, July 26
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Mandalay Bay Events Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch ESPN
Three-Point Contest
The Three-Point Contest will be a two-round event. The two shooters who record the highest scores in the first round will advance to the championship round. Here's a look at the six competitors who will be looking to dethrone Allie Quigley, who has won this event each of the last two years.
|Player
|Team
Chelsea Gray
Los Angeles Sparks
Kayla McBride
Las Vegas Aces
Kia Nurse
New York Liberty
Allie Quigley
Chicago Sky
Shekinna Stricklen
Connecticut Sun
Erica Wheeler
Indiana Fever
Skills Challenge
The Skills Challenge will be a bracket-style competition featuring eight players competing in a single-elimination tournament. In each round, two players will go head-to-head in an obstacle course that will test their various basketball skills. Whoever completes the course the fastest wins that matchup and advances until there's one champion. Here's a look at the eight competitors.
|Player
|Team
Napheesa Collier
Minnesota Lynx
Diamond DeShields
Chicago Sky
Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury
Jonquel Jones
Connecticut Sun
Odyssey Sims
Minnesota Lynx
Courtney Vandersloot
Chicago Sky
Sami Whitcomb
Seattle Storm
Elizabeth Williams
Atlanta Dream
How to watch the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game
- Date: Saturday, July 27
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Mandalay Bay Events Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: Watch ESPN
The 16th edition of the WNBA All-Star Game makes its way to Las Vegas for the first time ever after the Aces moved there in 2018. Once again it features a pick-up style format, with two captains leading their various teams instead of the traditional East vs. West format.
This year, Elena Delle Donne and A'ja Wilson were named captains after receiving the most fan votes, and recently completed their draft, which was broadcast on TV for the first time this year. Wilson is still serving as captain, but will unfortunately be unable to play in the game due to an ankle injury. She was replaced in the player pool by Napheesa Collier.
Here's a look at the two rosters:
Team Delle Donne
Starters
- Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics
- Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury
- Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
- Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun
- Kia Nurse, New York Liberty
Reserves
- Kristi Toliver, Washington Mystics
- DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix Mercury
- Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks
- Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky
- Tina Charles, New York Liberty (Acquired via trade)
- Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
Team Wilson
Starters
- A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces (Injured; will be replaced in starting lineup via coach's decision)
- Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles Sparks
- Kayla McBride, Las Vegas Aces
- Liz Cambage, Las Vegas Aces
- Natasha Howard, Seattle Storm
Reserves
- Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
- Diamond DeShields, Chicago Sky
- Allie Quigley, Chicago Sky
- Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx (Injury replacement) (Acquired via trade)
- Erica Wheeler, Indiana Fever
- Candice Dupree, Indiana Fever
- Odyssey Sims, Minnesota Lynx
