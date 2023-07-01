The reserves for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game were announced on Saturday, and to little surprise, MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne were among the headliners. Other notable players who made the cut were Napheesa Collier, Kelsey Plum and Courtney Vandersloot.

Once again, the league is using a captain's picks format, and for the second consecutive year that honor went to reigning MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart, star forward for the New York Liberty. Those two will make their selections during a live draft special on July 8.

Here's a look at the full list of 12 reserves, which were selected by the league's coaches, who could not vote for their own players. They chose three guards, five frontcourt players and four wildcards.

Reserves

Player Team Position DeWanna Bonner Connecticut Sun Frontcourt Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx Frontcourt Kahleah Copper Chicago Sky Guard Elena Delle Donne Washington Mystics Frontcourt Allisha Gray Atlanta Dream Guard Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty Guard Ezi Magbegor Seattle Storm Frontcourt Kelsey Mitchell Indiana Fever Guard Cheyenne Parker Atlanta Dream Frontcourt Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces Guard Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun Frontcourt Courtney Vandersloot New York Liberty Guard

This year's festivities will take place in Las Vegas from July 14-15. First up is All-Star Friday Night, which will feature the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, followed by the All-Star Game on Saturday afternoon.