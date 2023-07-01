usatsi-13493123-elena-delle-donne-mystics-2019-wnba-finals-g5-1400.jpg
The reserves for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game were announced on Saturday, and to little surprise, MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne were among the headliners. Other notable players who made the cut were Napheesa Collier, Kelsey Plum and Courtney Vandersloot.

Once again, the league is using a captain's picks format, and for the second consecutive year that honor went to reigning MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart, star forward for the New York Liberty. Those two will make their selections during a live draft special on July 8. 

Here's a look at the full list of 12 reserves, which were selected by the league's coaches, who could not vote for their own players. They chose three guards, five frontcourt players and four wildcards. 

Reserves

PlayerTeamPosition

DeWanna Bonner

Connecticut Sun

Frontcourt

Napheesa Collier

Minnesota Lynx

Frontcourt

Kahleah Copper

Chicago Sky

Guard

Elena Delle Donne

Washington Mystics

Frontcourt

Allisha Gray

Atlanta Dream

Guard

Sabrina Ionescu

New York Liberty

Guard

Ezi Magbegor

Seattle Storm

Frontcourt

Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever

Guard

Cheyenne Parker

Atlanta Dream

Frontcourt

Kelsey Plum

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

Alyssa Thomas

Connecticut Sun

Frontcourt

Courtney Vandersloot

New York Liberty

Guard

This year's festivities will take place in Las Vegas from July 14-15. First up is All-Star Friday Night, which will feature the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, followed by the All-Star Game on Saturday afternoon. 