The reserves for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game were announced on Saturday, and to little surprise, MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne were among the headliners. Other notable players who made the cut were Napheesa Collier, Kelsey Plum and Courtney Vandersloot.
Once again, the league is using a captain's picks format, and for the second consecutive year that honor went to reigning MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart, star forward for the New York Liberty. Those two will make their selections during a live draft special on July 8.
Here's a look at the full list of 12 reserves, which were selected by the league's coaches, who could not vote for their own players. They chose three guards, five frontcourt players and four wildcards.
Reserves
|Player
|Team
|Position
DeWanna Bonner
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
Napheesa Collier
Minnesota Lynx
Frontcourt
Kahleah Copper
Chicago Sky
Guard
Elena Delle Donne
Washington Mystics
Frontcourt
Allisha Gray
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Sabrina Ionescu
New York Liberty
Guard
Ezi Magbegor
Seattle Storm
Frontcourt
Kelsey Mitchell
Indiana Fever
Guard
Cheyenne Parker
Atlanta Dream
Frontcourt
Kelsey Plum
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
Alyssa Thomas
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
Courtney Vandersloot
New York Liberty
Guard
This year's festivities will take place in Las Vegas from July 14-15. First up is All-Star Friday Night, which will feature the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, followed by the All-Star Game on Saturday afternoon.