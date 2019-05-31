WNBA DFS: Brittney Sykes and top picks for May 31 FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

The first week of action in the 2019 WNBA season wraps up on Friday, May 31, with a three-game slate. Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream tips the Friday WNBA schedule off at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, followed by Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces at 10 p.m. ET and Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun at 10:30 p.m. ET. With many of the league's top players in action on Friday, there are some tough calls to make for WNBA DFS tournaments and cash games on sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings. And before finalizing any of your own WNBA DFS rosters, first be sure to see the top picks, lineups and advice from WNBA DFS expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. He got his start in DFS six years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Last season, Gibbs scored big in WNBA daily Fantasy tournaments, returning 81.4 percent profit on his investments. He also cashed 61 percent of the time in cash games.

Now, using his proven WNBA projection model that takes matchups, injuries and player history into account, Gibbs has studied the WNBA schedule for May 31 and revealed his top WNBA DFS picks and lineups over at SportsLine.

One of the top WNBA DFS picks Gibbs is high on for Friday: Sun center Jonquel Jones at $7,800 on FanDuel and $10,700 on DraftKings. She was extremely impressive in her last outing, going off for 25 points and eight rebounds against the Fever. She's averaging about 30 minutes per night on the floor thus far in 2019, so she should have plenty of opportunities to return value in her matchup against the Sparks.

Part of Gibbs' optimal WNBA DFS strategy includes rostering Atlanta Dream guard Brittney Sykes at $6,000 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings, who scored 10 points and dished out four assists in her opener. She comes at a very affordable price for this matchup, so confidently lock her into your lineups on Friday.

