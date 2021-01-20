Kelly Loeffler's ownership of the Atlanta Dream has proven extremely controversial in recent months. Loeffler, a former Republican senator from Georgia, has publicly opposed the Black Lives Matter movement and called for the depoliticization of sports. The WNBA, almost inarguably the most socially active professional sports league, has vehemently fought against Loeffler on both fronts, even campaigning for her opponent in the Georgia senate race, Reverend Raphael Warnock.

The league has fought tooth and nail to convince her to sell the team, but in the past, she had refused to do so. But now that she has lost her senate seat to Warnock, she appears to have reconsidered. A WNBA spokesman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that a sale of the Dream is close to being completed.

"As it relates to the Atlanta Dream, we understand a sale of the franchise is close to being finalized. Once the sale negotiation is concluded, additional information will be provided," the statement read.

The sale price or the new owner has not yet been reported. LeBron James has previously expressed an interest in purchasing the team. It is currently co-owned by Loeffler and Mary Brock, another Georgia businesswoman. Brock currently owns 51 percent of the team to Loeffler's 49 percent. That difference, in part, led to the WNBA's decision not to attempt to force her to sell the team after she reportedly requested players not wear warmup shirts with phrases such as "Black Lives Matter" and "Say Her Name" before games.

"We're not going to force her to sell her ownership," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told CNN in July. "She is not a current governor, she is not involved in the day-to-day, and we are aware there are interested parties who want to purchase the team."

Now, a sale appears to be imminent regardless. After months of campaigning, the Dream and the rest of the WNBA appears to be getting their wish.