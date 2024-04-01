We're down to six teams left competing for the national championship in women's basketball this season. The Elite Eight tipped off on Sunday with two teams securing their spots in the Final Four in Cleveland next week.
Top-seeded South Carolina became the first team to punch its ticket by taking down No. 3 seed Oregon State, 70-58, in the Elite Eight on Sunday. The Gamecocks head into the NCAA Women's Tournament's final weekend undefeated for a second consecutive year, and this time they hope to finish the job as Caitlin Clark and Iowa stunned South Carolina on that stage last season.
NC State soon joined them by taking down No. 1 seed Texas thanks to a brilliant shooting performance from Aziaha James. The Wolfpack are heading to just their second Final Four in program history. Their only other appearance came in 1998.
On Monday, one of the most anticipated Elite Eight games of all time is set when No. 1 seed Iowa takes on No. 3 seed LSU. The two teams squared off in last year's national championship game with the Tigers walking away winners in a rout, but Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark made headlines at the end of the game when Reese taunted Clark as she exited the game. Now, the two square off one last time at the collegiate level before Clark heads off to the WNBA -- all with a Final Four bid on the line.
Then, No. 1 seed USC takes on No. 3 seed UConn to complete the Elite Eight. The Trojans are playing in their first regional final since 1994, but their Final Four drought is even longer as USC hasn't competed in the final weekend since 1986, when they won their second national title. That was just a year after Geno Auriemma took over as UConn's head coach. The Huskies, meanwhile, have been a staple at this stage of the tournament and look to return to the Final Four after a one-year absence.
Don't forget, there's still time to print out your bracket and be best prepared for the action.
Below is all the information you'll need to keep up with the tournament.
2024 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates
Elite Eight
Sunday, March 31
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|1 p.m.
| (1) South Carolina 70, (3) Oregon State 58
MVP Arena -- Albany N.Y.
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|(3) NC State 76, (1) Texas 66
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ABC
Monday, April 1
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|7:15 p.m.
| (1) Iowa vs. (3) LSU
MVP Arena -- Albany, N.Y.
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
| (1) USC vs. (3) UConn
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN
Final Four
Friday, April 5 -- TBD start time (ESPN)
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
National Championship
Sunday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (ABC)
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
NCAA Tournament scores, results
First round
Friday, March 22
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|11:30 a.m.
|(8) North Carolina 59, (9) Michigan State 56
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN2
|12 p.m.
|(2) Ohio State 80, (15) Maine 57
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|(11) Middle Tennessee 71, (6) Louisville 69
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|(1) South Carolina 91, (16) Presbyterian 39
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(7) Duke 72, (10) Richmond 61
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPNEWS
|3 p.m.
|(1) Texas 82, (16) Drexel 42
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|(4) Virginia Tech 92, (13) Marshall 49
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(3) LSU 70, (14) Rice 60
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|(4) Kansas State 78, (13) Portland 65
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPNEWS
|5:30 p.m.
|(8) Alabama 82, (9) Florida State 74
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|(5) Baylor 80, (12) Vanderbilt 63
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|(5) Colorado 86, (12) Drake 72
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|(7) Iowa State 93, (10) Maryland 86
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|(3) Oregon State 73, (14) Eastern Washington 51
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|(2) Stanford 79, (15) Norfolk State 50
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|(6) Nebraska 61, (11) Texas A&M 59
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPNU
Saturday, March 23
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12 p.m.
|(6) Tennessee 92, (11) Green Bay 63
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|(3) UConn 86, (14) Jackson State 64
Gampel Pavillon - Storrs, Conn.
|ABC
|1:30 p.m.
|(4) Indiana 89, (13) Fairfield 56
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|(8) Kansas 81, (9) Michigan 72 (OT)
Galen Center - Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPNEWS
|2:15 p.m.
|(2) Notre Dame 81, (15) Kent State 67
Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(3) NC State 64, (14) Chattanooga 45
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|(1) Iowa 91, (16) Holy Cross 65
Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|(6) Syracuse 74, (11) Arizona 69
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(5) Oklahoma 73, (12) Florida Gulf Coast 70
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPNEWS
|4:30 p.m.
|(1) USC 87, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 55
Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPN
|4:45 p.m.
|(7) Ole Miss 67, (10) Marquette 55
Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|(8) West Virginia 63, (9) Princeton 53
Hawkeye-Carver Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|(7) Creighton 87, 10) UNLV 73
Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|(4) Gonzaga 75, (13) UC Irvine 56
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|(2) UCLA 84, (15) California Baptist 55
Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|(5) Utah 68, (12) South Dakota State 54
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPNU
Second round
Monday, March 25
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|2 p.m.
|(2) Notre Dame 71, (7) Ole Miss 56
Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|(3) NC State 79, (6) Tennessee 72
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C.
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
| (3) UConn 72, (6) Syracuse 64
Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN
|6:30 p.m.
|(4) Indiana 75, (5) Oklahoma 68
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|(1) Iowa 64, (8) West Virginia 54
Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|(2) UCLA 67, (7) Creighton 63
Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|(1) USC 73, (8) Kansas 55
Galen Center -- Los Angeles
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
| (5) Utah vs. (4) Gonzaga
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPN2
Sunday, March 24
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|12 p.m.
| (7) Duke 75, (2) Ohio State 63
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|(1) South Carolina 88, (8) North Carolina 41
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ABC
|2 p.m.
| (5) Colorado 63, (4) Kansas State 50
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|(3) LSU 83, (11) Middle Tennessee 56
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|(3) Oregon State 61, (6) Nebraska 51
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|(1) Texas 65, (8) Alabama 54
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
| (5) Baylor 75, (4) Virginia Tech 72
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|(2) Stanford 87, (7) Iowa State 81 (OT)
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN
Friday, March 29
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|2:30 p.m.
| (3) Oregon State 70, (2) Notre Dame 65
MVP Arena -- Albany, NY
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
| (1) South Carolina 79, (4) Indiana 75
MVP Arena -- Albany, NY
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|(3) NC State 77, (2) Stanford 67
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
| (1) Texas 70, (4) Gonzaga 47
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 30
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|1 p.m.
|(3) LSU 78, (2) UCLA 69
MVP Arena -- Albany, NY
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
| (1) Iowa 89, (5) Colorado 68
MVP Arena -- Albany, NY
|ABC
|5:30 p.m.
| (1) USC 74, (5) Baylor 70
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
| (3) UConn 53, (7) Duke 45
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN