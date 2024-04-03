The Final Four is set for Cleveland. Two No. 1 seeds remain in contention to claim this year's national championship while a pair of No. 3 seeds have spoiled the party for some others.

Top overall seed South Carolina is back in the Final Four once again and looking for redemption after being knocked out in the national semifinals a year ago. The Gamecocks will have to go through No. 3 seed NC State to do so after the Wolfpack eliminated top-seeded Texas in the Elite Eight.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 seed Iowa is back in the Final Four after getting revenge on No. 3 seed LSU in the Elite Eight. Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes will take on No. 3 seed UConn, who is appearing in a record 23rd Final Four. The Huskies eliminated No. 1 seed USC to reach this point.

