The LSU women's basketball team will accept President Joe Biden's invitation to visit the White House after their national championship, according to the Associated Press. There was some question about whether the Tigers would accept an invite, but the entire team will visit D.C. later this year.

There was some controversy when first lady Jill Biden suggested inviting both LSU and runner-up Iowa to the White House, which the Tigers took as a slight towards them. Tigers star Angel Reese even called that suggestion a "joke" on social media.

Jill Biden's press secretary has since walked back those comments, and LSU has confirmed the team will go to the White House. There was still some question about whether Reese would accompany her teammates, but she cleared the air in a 'SportsCenter' appearance on Friday.

"I'm a team player," Reese said. "I'm gonna do what's best for the team. I'm the captain, so I'm gonna go."

Reese admitted that the team was initially hurt by Jill Biden's suggestion that Iowa should also get an invitation to the White House. However, the team doesn't want to pass up an opportunity it may never get again.

"At the beginning of it, we were hurt," Reese said. "It was emotional for us because we know how hard we worked all year for everything. Just being able to see that, it hurt us in the moment, but you don't get that experience ever. Being able to go, I know my team wants to go for sure, and my coach is supportive of that. I'm gonna do what's best for the team. If they would like to go, and we decide we're gonna go, then we're gonna go."