Caitlin Clark's historic moment is finally here. During Thursday's game against Michigan, the Iowa star officially broke the all-time NCAA women's scoring record previously held by WNBA star Kelsey Plum.

At halftime, Clark was already up to 3,548 career points. Plum's then-record was 3,527 points, which she tallied during her time playing with the Washington Huskies. Clark entered Thursday's game against the Wolverines just eight points shy of the mark.

The history-making bucket occurred just 2:12 seconds into the game. It arrived in the most Caitlin Clark way possible: a 3-pointer from the logo.

A sold-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena got to witness the special moment, and Clark immediately received a rousing ovation. Despite Clark discouraging it, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder called a timeout to give Clark, her teammates and the fans a quick moment to celebrate.

"Just grateful," Clark said during her halftime interview. "Thankful to be surrounded by people -- be in a city that supports women's basketball so much, be surrounded by my best friends and the people that want to see me be great and push me to be great every single day."

Here is another angle of the historic shot:

Clark didn't just break the record -- she arrived to the game on a mission to absolutely smash it. She registered 23 points in the first quarter, going 8-for-10 from the field with five successful 3-pointers, along with four assists and one steal.

Clark has been leading all Division I college basketball players in points and assists per game through the 2023-24 campaign. This season, Clark became just the sixth woman to register 1,000 assists, and she's the only player in Division I history to record 3,000 points and 1,000 assists in a single career.

While Clark has already claimed the NCAA women's scoring title, her record chasing is far from over. It's also possible Clark surpasses the overall Division I scoring record of 3,667 points that Pete Maravich tallied at LSU.

The sports world, not just college basketball, has placed a bright spotlight on Clark. That could feel like a lot of pressure for anybody, even the biggest stars, but she has been embracing it all.

"We always talk about pressure as a privilege," Clark told CBS Sports. " ... You want those expectations. You want people to expect you to be great."

Iowa entered halftime with a 53-41 lead against the Wolverines thanks to a 7-0 run late in the second quarter. The Hawkeyes shot 63% from the field over the first two periods. However, Clark pointed out she and her teammates needed to play better defense.

A further celebration of Clark will likely come at the conclusion of the game.