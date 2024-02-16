Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women's scoring record and scored a career-high 49 points in Iowa's 106-89 win against Michigan on Thursday. She now sits at 3,569 points ... and counting.

The 49 points Clark scored was an Iowa single-game record, as well as Clark's 12th 40-point game. It wasn't all scoring for Clark, however, as she added 13 assists to complete her 58th career double-double.

The record-breaking moment happened early in the first quarter against the Wolverines. Clark had to do it her own way, so she made sure the bucket that put her atop the list was a 3-pointer from the logo. It was an iconic shot that made the entire sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena erupt in cheers just 2:12 into the game.

The previous NCAA women's scoring record was held by two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum, who registered 3,527 points during her time at Washington. Plum seems happy to witness Clark shining a spotlight on women's basketball.

"I appreciate what you do for the game, much respect and love! See you at the next level, hopefully sooner than later," Plum posted on social media.

Last season, Clark put together historic statistics during the Women's NCAA Tournament, including the first-ever 40-point triple-double. Her team fell one win short of the trophy, but she was named the 2023 Naismith Player of the Year and carried over that momentum into this season.

The Iowa native broke the Hawkeyes' all-time scoring record on Nov. 12 against Northern Iowa, which was her 103rd college game. On Jan. 31, she became the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer with a 35-point performances against Northwestern.

She has registered 53 career games with at least 30 points -- the most in college basketball over the last 25 seasons. Clark is a true offensive weapon, not just because of her own scoring but also because she creates opportunities for her teammates. She is the only player in Division I history to record 3,000 points and 1,000 assists in a single career.

Now that Clark owns the NCAA women's scoring record, all eyes will be on her passing Pete Maravich's Division I overall record of 3,667 career points.

Here is where Clark ranks across the all-time statistical leaderboards as of Feb. 15:

Women's career points

Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,569 Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527 Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402 Jackie Stiles, Missouri State - 3,393 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283 Patricia Hoskins, Mississippi Valley State - 3,122 Lorri Bauman, Drake - 3,115 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 3,107 Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 3,093 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 3,060

Women's career assists

1. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 1,307

2. Andrea Nagy, Florida International - 1,165

3. Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga - 1,118

4. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,018

5. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 1,091

6. Tine Freil, Pacific - 1,088

7. Niya Johnson, Baylor - 988

8. Shanya Evans, Providence - 987

9. Temeka Johnson, LSU - 945

10. Ticha Penicheiro, Old Dominion - 939



Women's triple-doubles

1. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 26

2. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 15

3. Chastadie Barrs, Lamar - 9

T4. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 7

T4. Louella Tomlinson, St. Mary's - 7

T5. Danielle Carson, Youngstown State - 6

T5. Nicole Powell, Stanford - 6

T5. Alyssa Thomas, Maryland - 6

T5. Samantha Logic, Iowa - 6

6. Joskeen Garner, Northwestern State - 5

Women's career free throws made

(records since 2001-02 season)

1. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 912

2. Crystal Kelly, Western Kentucky - 885

3. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 787

4. Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 775

5. Elena Delle Donne, Delaware - 773

6. Alysha Clark, Middle Tennessee - 767

7. Saadia Doyle, Howard - 750

8. Jerica Coley, Florida International - 74

T9. Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 740

T9. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 740

Women's career field goals made

(records since 2001-02 season)

1. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 1,247

T2. Maya Moore, UConn - 1,171

T2. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,171

4. Jantel Lavender, Ohio State - 1,142

5. Megan Gustafson, Iowa - 1,136

6. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 1,136

7. Seimone Augustus, LSU - 1,134

8. Courtney Paris, Oklahoma - 1,125

9. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 1,120

10. Chiney Ogwumike, Stanford - 1,100

As a bonus, here is where Clark stands among the top all-time men's and women's scorers: