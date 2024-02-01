Iowa star Caitlin Clark officially became the Big Ten's women's all-time scoring leader against Northwestern on Wednesday. She also moved to second on women's college basketball's all-time scoring list, passing both Missouri State's Jackie Stiles (3,393) and Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell (3,402).

The historic bucket came with 4:58 left in the second quarter, as Clark drove to the rim for a nifty left-handed layup to give her team a 38-21 lead. That score brought Clark to 3,403 career points.

Clark entered Wednesday's game with 3,389 career points, and she needs just a few more games to pass Washington legend Kelsey Plum's 3,527 points. The senior is averaging over 30 points per game, and with that pace she's projected to break Plum's record Feb. 15 against Michigan. Clark is also in the top 10 in career assists, free throws and field goals.

Although Clark put together historic stats last season and throughout her college career, she has not slowed down one bit. However, she said breaking records is not her main priority upon taking the court.

"It's not something I'm after," Clark said, per On3. "I just keep playing the game, keep having fun and this is what comes along with it. I'm just trying to enjoy every single second. I think we're down to nine regular season games left, and that's hard for me to wrap my head around because the season goes so fast and I'm trying to enjoy every single second with my team."

The Hawkeyes will return to the court Saturday to take on Maryland.