No. 18 Ohio State upset No. 2 Iowa 100-92 in a thrilling overtime battle Sunday. Cotie McMahon rose to the occasion with a career-high 33 points for the Buckeyes, adding 12 rebounds to complete a double-double.

Schottenstein Center saw a program-record attendance of 18,660, which is reportedly the largest crowd for an indoor women's college basketball game this season. Buckeyes fans stormed the court after the huge victory.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 45 points in the defeat, marking the 11th 40-point game of her career. However, Clark's efforts were not enough against the Buckeyes, and to make matters worse, a fan collided with her while she attempted to leave the court. Clark then left the floor in what looked to be serious pain, but later told reporters she's OK and just had the wind knocked out of her.

"Ohio State tried their best to make it safe, but that wasn't enough," Clark said after the game.

Sunday was almost business as usual for the Hawkeyes, who led for over 33 minutes and had a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter. However, the Buckeyes were ready to steal the Big Ten spotlight with Jacy Sheldon and McMahon catching fire. Ohio State went 10-for-16 from the field in the fourth quarter, and Sheldon almost hit a game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in regulation.

The Ohio State defense stepped up big in the extra period, holding the Hawkeyes to just 2-8 from the field. The Hawkeyes would go on to lose their first game since a Nov. 16 defeat to Kansas State, meaning this is their first conference loss of the season.

While McMahon was Ohio State's leading scorer, Sheldon wasn't too far behind, finishing the night with 24 points and seven rebounds. Both players shot above 50% from the field. As a whole, Ohio State shot an eye-popping 11-for-22 from 3-point range.

The Buckeyes have improved to 15-3 and are now 14-62 against AP top five teams. Iowa drops to 18-2 and 7-1 in Big Ten play.