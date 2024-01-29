South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 after surviving a 76-70 battle on the road against defending national champion LSU. Meanwhile, Kansas State climbed to No. 2, matching the best ranking in program history.
Kansas State star center Ayoka Lee has missed the past few games while dealing with an ankle injury. However, the Wildcats have still taken care of business and are currently on a 15-game winning streak.
UCLA was the previous No. 2 team, but the Bruins have moved down to No. 7. Since last Monday, UCLA has suffered losses against a ranked Utah team and Washington State, showing once again nobody is safe in the Pac-12. Meanwhile, Oregon State jumped seven spots to No. 18 after wins over Colorado and Utah.
Plenty of chaos took place this week, and one of the most surprising losses was UConn falling to Notre Dame 82-67 on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are a talented team, but the Huskies had found their rhythm and were riding a 13-game winning streak ahead of the blowout loss. The Huskies are currently at No. 11, while Notre Dame checks in at No. 14.
AP Women's Basketball Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|South Carolina
|19-0
|875
|1
|2
|Kansas State
|20-1
|819
|4
|3
|Iowa
|19-2
|795
|5
|4
|Stanford
|19-2
|769
|6
|5
|NC State
|18-2
|739
|7
|6
|Colorado
|17-3
|677
|3
|7
|UCLA
|16-3
|637
|2
|8
|Ohio State
|17-3
|596
|12
|9
|LSU
|18-3
|595
|9
|10
|Indiana
|17-2
|477
|14
|11
|UConn
|17-4
|460
|8
|12
|Texas
|19-3
|452
|10
|13
|Baylor
|16-3
|441
|13
|14
|Notre Dame
|15-4
|408
|15
|15
|USC
|14-4
|393
|11
|16
|Louisville
|18-3
|331
|18
|17
|Virginia Tech
|16-4
|328
|19
|18
|Oregon State
|17-3
|323
|25
|19
|Gonzaga
|20-2
|320
|17
|20
|Utah
|15-6
|296
|16
|21
|Syracuse
|17-3
|176
|22
|22
|Creighton
|16-3
|160
|21
|23
|West Virginia
|17-2
|132
|24
|24
|North Carolina
|15-6
|75
|20
|25
|Princeton
|15-3
|28
|NR
Others receiving votes: UNLV 21, Washington State 15, Fairfield 13, Marquette 7, Florida State 6, Oklahoma 6, Mississippi 2, Penn State 1, Washington 1, Mississippi State. 1.