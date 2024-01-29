South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 after surviving a 76-70 battle on the road against defending national champion LSU. Meanwhile, Kansas State climbed to No. 2, matching the best ranking in program history.

Kansas State star center Ayoka Lee has missed the past few games while dealing with an ankle injury. However, the Wildcats have still taken care of business and are currently on a 15-game winning streak.

UCLA was the previous No. 2 team, but the Bruins have moved down to No. 7. Since last Monday, UCLA has suffered losses against a ranked Utah team and Washington State, showing once again nobody is safe in the Pac-12. Meanwhile, Oregon State jumped seven spots to No. 18 after wins over Colorado and Utah.

Plenty of chaos took place this week, and one of the most surprising losses was UConn falling to Notre Dame 82-67 on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are a talented team, but the Huskies had found their rhythm and were riding a 13-game winning streak ahead of the blowout loss. The Huskies are currently at No. 11, while Notre Dame checks in at No. 14.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina 19-0 875 1 2 Kansas State 20-1 819 4 3 Iowa 19-2 795 5 4 Stanford 19-2 769 6 5 NC State 18-2 739 7 6 Colorado 17-3 677 3 7 UCLA 16-3 637 2 8 Ohio State 17-3 596 12 9 LSU 18-3 595 9 10 Indiana 17-2 477 14 11 UConn 17-4 460 8 12 Texas 19-3 452 10 13 Baylor 16-3 441 13 14 Notre Dame 15-4 408 15 15 USC 14-4 393 11 16 Louisville 18-3 331 18 17 Virginia Tech 16-4 328 19 18 Oregon State 17-3 323 25 19 Gonzaga 20-2 320 17 20 Utah 15-6 296 16 21 Syracuse 17-3 176 22 22 Creighton 16-3 160 21 23 West Virginia 17-2 132 24 24 North Carolina 15-6 75 20 25 Princeton 15-3 28 NR

Others receiving votes: UNLV 21, Washington State 15, Fairfield 13, Marquette 7, Florida State 6, Oklahoma 6, Mississippi 2, Penn State 1, Washington 1, Mississippi State. 1.