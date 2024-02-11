Iowa star Caitlin Clark is up to 3,520 career points, and she's now just eight more away from becoming the women's college basketball's all-time leading scorer. The historic moment will likely happen when the Hawkeyes host Michigan on Feb. 15.

We got a preview of what Kelsey Plum will say when Clark finally breaks her record, as the WNBA star posted a message on social media a little too early.

Clark, an Iowa native, still has much of her senior season remaining and is well on her way to breaking other records.

Last season, Clark put together historic statistics during the Women's NCAA Tournament, including the first-ever 40-point triple-double. The 2023 Naismith Player of the Year kept that momentum going into this season, breaking Iowa's all-time scoring record on Nov. 12 against Northern Iowa, which was her 103rd game with the Hawkeyes.

In her last outing on Sunday, Clark put together a double-double of 31 points and 10 assists against Nebraska. She was on track to break the record that day, but she was held scoreless in the fourth quarter for the first time in her career and the Cornhuskers pulled off an 82-79 upset. Even though it wasn't the outcome Iowa desired, Clark still had some highlights as she became just the sixth women's basketball player to reach 1,000 assists.

That was Clark's 52nd career game with at least 30 points, the most in college basketball over the last 25 seasons. She has now scored 20-plus points in 110 of her 125 games with the Hawkeyes.

Clark moved up to No. 2 on the all-time women's college basketball scoring list after registering 35 points against Northwestern on Jan. 31. That performance also helped her become the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer. In early January, Clark had her 10th career 40-point performance while hitting a buzzer-beating game-winner from the logo in Iowa's 76-73 win against Michigan State. That was one of two triple-doubles she had in the same week.

On Dec. 8, Clark became just the 15th woman to reach 3,000 career points. She achieved the milestone by registering 35 points against Iowa State, marking her 41st 30-point game. But her offense goes beyond scoring. Clark became the Big Ten's all-time assist leader after dishing out 10 dimes against Minnesota on Dec. 30. She is now the only Division I player to have eclipsed 3,000 points, 900 assists and 800 rebounds.

Next Iowa game: Thursday, Feb. 15 vs. Michigan.

Here is where Clark ranks across the all-time statistical leaderboards as of Feb. 11:

Women's career points

Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527 Caitlin Clark - 3,520

Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402

Jackie Stiles, Missouri State - 3,393 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283 Patricia Hoskins, Mississippi Valley State - 3,122 Lorri Bauman, Drake - 3,115 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 3,107 Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 3,093 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 3,060

Women's career assists

1. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 1,307

2. Andrea Nagy, Florida International - 1,165

3. Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga - 1,118

4. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,005

5. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 1,091

6. Tine Freil, Pacific - 1,088

7. Niya Johnson, Baylor - 988

8. Shanya Evans, Providence - 987

9. Temeka Johnson, LSU - 945

10. Ticha Penicheiro, Old Dominion - 939



Women's triple-doubles

1. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 26

2. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 15

3. Chastadie Barrs, Lamar - 9

T4. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 7

T4. Louella Tomlinson, St. Mary's - 7

T5. Danielle Carson, Youngstown State - 6

T5. Nicole Powell, Stanford - 6

T5. Alyssa Thomas, Maryland - 6

T5. Samantha Logic, Iowa - 6

6. Joskeen Garner, Northwestern State - 5

Women's career free throws made

(records since 2001-02 season)

Kelsey Plum, Washington - 912 Crystal Kelly, Western Kentucky - 885 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 787 Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 775 Elena Delle Donne, Delaware - 773 Alysha Clark, Middle Tennessee - 767 Saadia Doyle, Howard - 750 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 749 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 740 Caitlin Clark - 732

Women's career field goals made

(records since 2001-02 season)

Brittney Griner, Baylor - 1,247 Maya Moore, UConn - 1,171 Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,155

Jantel Lavender, Ohio State - 1,142 Megan Gustafson, Iowa - 1,136 Kelsey Plum, Washington - 1,136 Seimone Augustus, LSU - 1,134 Courtney Paris, Oklahoma - 1,125 Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 1,120 Chiney Ogwumike, Stanford - 1,100

As a bonus, here is where Clark stands among the top all-time men's and women's scorers: