Iowa star Caitlin Clark is officially No. 2 on the all-time women's college basketball scoring list with 3,489 career points. She has already made college basketball history, but the senior guard still has much of the 2023-24 season remaining and is well on her way to becoming the all-time leading scorer and breaking other records.

Last season, Clark put together historic statistics during the Women's NCAA Tournament, including the first-ever 40-point triple-double. The 2023 Naismith Player of the Year kept that momentum going into this season, breaking Iowa's all-time scoring record on Nov. 12 against Northern Iowa, which was her 103rd game with the Hawkeyes.

In her last outing on Feb. 8, Clark put together a double-double of 27 points and 15 assists to help the Hawkeyes beat Penn State 111-93. Clark has now scored 20+ points in 109 of her 124 games with the Hawkeyes. She is now just 39 points away from breaking Kelsey Plum's scoring record.

Clark moved up to No. 2 on the all-time women's college basketball scoring list after registering 35 points against Northwestern on Jan. 31. That performance also helped her become the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer. In early January, Clark had her 10th career 40-point performance while hitting a buzzer-beating game-winner from the logo in Iowa's 76-73 win against Michigan State. That was one of two triple-doubles she had in the same week.

On Dec. 8, Clark became just the 15th woman to reach 3,000 career points. She achieved the milestone by registering 35 points against Iowa State, marking her 41st 30-point game. But her offense goes beyond scoring. Clark became the Big Ten's all-time assist leader after dishing out 10 dimes against Minnesota on Dec. 30. She is now the only Division I player to have eclipsed 3,000 points, 900 assists and 800 rebounds.

Clark is currently projected to break the Division I women's scoring record Feb. 15 against Michigan.

Next Iowa game: Sunday, Feb. 11 at Nebraska

Here is where Clark ranks across the all-time statistical leaderboards as of Feb. 8:

Women's career points

Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527 Caitlin Clark - 3,489

Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402

Jackie Stiles, Missouri State - 3,393 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283 Patricia Hoskins, Mississippi Valley State - 3,122 Lorri Bauman, Drake - 3,115 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 3,107 Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 3,093 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 3,060

Women's career assists

1. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 1,307

2. Andrea Nagy, Florida International - 1,165

3. Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga - 1,118

4. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 995

5. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 1,091

6. Tine Freil, Pacific - 1,088

7. Niya Johnson, Baylor - 988

8. Shanya Evans, Providence - 987

9. Temeka Johnson, LSU - 945

10. Ticha Penicheiro, Old Dominion - 939



Women's triple-doubles

1. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 26

2. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 15

3. Chastadie Barrs, Lamar - 9

T4. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 7

T4. Louella Tomlinson, St. Mary's - 7

T5. Danielle Carson, Youngstown State - 6

T5. Nicole Powell, Stanford - 6

T5. Alyssa Thomas, Maryland - 6

T5. Samantha Logic, Iowa - 6

6. Joskeen Garner, Northwestern State - 5

Women's career free throws made

(records since 2001-02 season)

Kelsey Plum, Washington - 912 Crystal Kelly, Western Kentucky - 885 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 787 Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 775 Elena Delle Donne, Delaware - 773 Alysha Clark, Middle Tennessee - 767 Saadia Doyle, Howard - 750 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 749 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 740 Caitlin Clark - 726

Women's career field goals made

(records since 2001-02 season)

Brittney Griner, Baylor - 1,247 Maya Moore, UConn - 1,171 Jantel Lavender, Ohio State - 1,142 Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,145 Megan Gustafson, Iowa - 1,136 Kelsey Plum, Washington - 1,136 Seimone Augustus, LSU - 1,134 Courtney Paris, Oklahoma - 1,125 Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 1,120 Chiney Ogwumike, Stanford - 1,100

As a bonus, here is where Clark stands among the top all-time men's and women's scorers: