Iowa star Caitlin Clark is officially No. 2 on the all-time women's college basketball scoring list with 3,489 career points. She has already made college basketball history, but the senior guard still has much of the 2023-24 season remaining and is well on her way to becoming the all-time leading scorer and breaking other records.
Last season, Clark put together historic statistics during the Women's NCAA Tournament, including the first-ever 40-point triple-double. The 2023 Naismith Player of the Year kept that momentum going into this season, breaking Iowa's all-time scoring record on Nov. 12 against Northern Iowa, which was her 103rd game with the Hawkeyes.
In her last outing on Feb. 8, Clark put together a double-double of 27 points and 15 assists to help the Hawkeyes beat Penn State 111-93. Clark has now scored 20+ points in 109 of her 124 games with the Hawkeyes. She is now just 39 points away from breaking Kelsey Plum's scoring record.
Clark moved up to No. 2 on the all-time women's college basketball scoring list after registering 35 points against Northwestern on Jan. 31. That performance also helped her become the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer. In early January, Clark had her 10th career 40-point performance while hitting a buzzer-beating game-winner from the logo in Iowa's 76-73 win against Michigan State. That was one of two triple-doubles she had in the same week.
On Dec. 8, Clark became just the 15th woman to reach 3,000 career points. She achieved the milestone by registering 35 points against Iowa State, marking her 41st 30-point game. But her offense goes beyond scoring. Clark became the Big Ten's all-time assist leader after dishing out 10 dimes against Minnesota on Dec. 30. She is now the only Division I player to have eclipsed 3,000 points, 900 assists and 800 rebounds.
Clark is currently projected to break the Division I women's scoring record Feb. 15 against Michigan.
Next Iowa game: Sunday, Feb. 11 at Nebraska
Here is where Clark ranks across the all-time statistical leaderboards as of Feb. 8:
Women's career points
- Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527
- Caitlin Clark - 3,489
- Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402
- Jackie Stiles, Missouri State - 3,393
- Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283
- Patricia Hoskins, Mississippi Valley State - 3,122
- Lorri Bauman, Drake - 3,115
- Jerica Coley, Florida International - 3,107
- Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 3,093
- Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 3,060
Women's career assists
1. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 1,307
2. Andrea Nagy, Florida International - 1,165
3. Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga - 1,118
4. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 995
5. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 1,091
6. Tine Freil, Pacific - 1,088
7. Niya Johnson, Baylor - 988
8. Shanya Evans, Providence - 987
9. Temeka Johnson, LSU - 945
10. Ticha Penicheiro, Old Dominion - 939
Women's triple-doubles
1. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 26
2. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 15
3. Chastadie Barrs, Lamar - 9
T4. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 7
T4. Louella Tomlinson, St. Mary's - 7
T5. Danielle Carson, Youngstown State - 6
T5. Nicole Powell, Stanford - 6
T5. Alyssa Thomas, Maryland - 6
T5. Samantha Logic, Iowa - 6
6. Joskeen Garner, Northwestern State - 5
Women's career free throws made
(records since 2001-02 season)
- Kelsey Plum, Washington - 912
- Crystal Kelly, Western Kentucky - 885
- Brittney Griner, Baylor - 787
- Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 775
- Elena Delle Donne, Delaware - 773
- Alysha Clark, Middle Tennessee - 767
- Saadia Doyle, Howard - 750
- Jerica Coley, Florida International - 749
- Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 740
- Caitlin Clark - 726
Women's career field goals made
(records since 2001-02 season)
- Brittney Griner, Baylor - 1,247
- Maya Moore, UConn - 1,171
- Jantel Lavender, Ohio State - 1,142
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,145
- Megan Gustafson, Iowa - 1,136
- Kelsey Plum, Washington - 1,136
- Seimone Augustus, LSU - 1,134
- Courtney Paris, Oklahoma - 1,125
- Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 1,120
- Chiney Ogwumike, Stanford - 1,100
As a bonus, here is where Clark stands among the top all-time men's and women's scorers:
- Pete Maravich, LSU - 3,667
- Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy - 3,664
- Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527
- Caitlin Clark - 3,489
- Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402
- Jackie Stiles, Missouri State - 3,393
- Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283
- Freeman Williams, Portland State - 3,249
- Chris Clemons, Campbell - 3,225
- Lionel Simmons, La Salle - 3,217