Iowa star Caitlin Clark is officially No. 2 on the all-time women's college basketball scoring list with 3,403 career points. She has already made college basketball history, but the senior guard still has much of the 2023-24 season remaining and is well on her way to becoming the all-time leading scorer and breaking other records.

Last season, Clark put together historic statistics during the Women's NCAA Tournament, including the first-ever 40-point triple-double. The 2023 Naismith Player of the Year kept that momentum going into this season, breaking Iowa's all-time scoring record on Nov. 12 against Northern Iowa, which was her 103rd game with the Hawkeyes.

Clark moved up to No. 2 on the all-time women's college basketball scoring list after registering 35 points against Northwestern on Jan. 31. That performance also helped her become the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer. It was Clark's 50th career game with at least 30 points, the most in college basketball over the last 25 seasons. Another mind-blowing stat: Clark has scored 20+ points in 107 of her 122 games with the Hawkeyes.

In early January, Clark had her 10th career 40-point performance while hitting a buzzer-beating game-winner from the logo in Iowa's 76-73 win against Michigan State. That was one of two triple-doubles she had in the same week.

On Dec. 8, Clark became just the 15th woman to reach 3,000 career points. She achieved the milestone by registering 35 points against Iowa State, marking her 41st 30-point game -- the most in NCAA basketball over the last 25 years. But her offense goes beyond scoring. Clark became the Big Ten's all-time assist leader after dishing out 10 dimes against Minnesota on Dec. 30. She is now the only Division I player to have eclipsed 3,000 points, 900 assists and 800 rebounds.

Clark is currently projected to break the Division I women's scoring record Feb. 15 against Michigan.

Next Iowa game: Saturday, Feb. 3 at Maryland

Here is where Clark ranks across the all-time statistical leaderboards as of Feb. 1

Women's career points

Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527 Caitlin Clark - 3,403

Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402

Jackie Stiles, Missouri State - 3,393 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283 Patricia Hoskins, Mississippi Valley State - 3,122 Lorri Bauman, Drake - 3,115 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 3,107 Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 3,093 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 3,060

Women's career assists

1. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 1,307

2. Andrea Nagy, Florida International - 1,165

3. Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga - 1,118

4. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 1,091

5. Tine Freil, Pacific - 1,088

6. Niya Johnson, Baylor - 988

7. Shanya Evans, Providence - 987

8. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 968

9. Temeka Johnson, LSU - 945

10. Ticha Penicheiro, Old Dominion - 939



Women's triple-doubles

1. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 26

2. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 15

3. Chastadie Barrs, Lamar - 9

T4. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 7

T4. Louella Tomlinson, St. Mary's - 7

T5. Danielle Carson, Youngstown State - 6

T5. Nicole Powell, Stanford - 6

T5. Alyssa Thomas, Maryland - 6

T5. Samantha Logic, Iowa - 6

6. Joskeen Garner, Northwestern State - 5

Women's career points produced

(records since 2001-02 season)

Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,491 Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,372 Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,174 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 2,994 Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 2,941 Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 2,900 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 2,899 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 2,889 Cierra Hooks, Ohio - 2,885 Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 2,846

Women's career free throws made

(records since 2001-02 season)

Kelsey Plum, Washington - 912 Crystal Kelly, Western Kentucky - 885 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 787 Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 775 Elena Delle Donne, Delaware - 773 Alysha Clark, Middle Tennessee - 767 Saadia Doyle, Howard - 750 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 749 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 740 Caitlin Clark - 714

Women's career field goals made

(records since 2001-02 season)

1. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 1,247

2. Maya Moore, UConn - 1,171

3. Jantel Lavender, Ohio State - 1,142

T4. Megan Gustafson, Iowa - 1,136

T4. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 1,136

5. Seimone Augustus, LSU - 1,134

6. Courtney Paris, Oklahoma - 1,125

7. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,124

8. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 1,120

9. Chiney Ogwumike, Stanford - 1,100

As a bonus, here is where Clark stands among the top all-time men's and women's scorers: