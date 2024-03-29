For the second year in a row, the Iowa Hawkeyes will face the Colorado Buffaloes in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women's Tournament. Last year, Colorado had a narrow lead at halftime, but Caitlin Clark led a third-quarter surge that put Iowa in front for good. What will be in store this time around?

Clark and Co. survived a serious scare from West Virginia in the second round earlier this week, while Colorado went into Manhattan and stunned Kansas State to advance. While the Hawkeyes are coming off a national title appearance, the Buffaloes have not been past the Sweet 16 since 2002.

All the action is set for Saturday afternoon in Albany, N.Y., with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch (1) Iowa vs. (5) Colorado

Date: Saturday, March 30 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

TV: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Iowa vs. Colorado: Key storyline

The big matchup in this game is Clark against Jaylyn Sherrod, Colorado's fifth-year guard and three-time All-Pac-12 Defensive Team honoree. Sherrod is a terrific on-ball defender with the capability to bother Clark, but got into foul trouble in last year's meeting. As a result, she spent little time actually guarding Clark, who went off for 31 points on 50% shooting in that game.

Colorado is a strong defensive team, and IT will certainly look to follow West Virginia's blue print by being physical and aggressive on the perimeter. Can Sherrod stay out of foul trouble and lead the line? And how will Clark respond after shooting poorly in the first two games of the tournament?

The answer to those questions will determine who advances to the Elite Eight and who sees their season come to an end.