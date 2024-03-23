Caitlin Clark will try to begin another deep March Madness run in the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament when No. 1 seed Iowa (29-4) faces No. 16 seed Holy Cross (21-12) in the first round on Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes are riding a six-game winning streak after beating Nebraska in overtime to win the Big Ten Tournament earlier this month. They are still seeking their first national title in school history after losing to LSU in the championship last season. Holy Cross got past UT Martin in a First Four matchup between 16-seeds on Thursday night.



Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Hawkeyes are 38.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Holy Cross odds, while the over/under is 155.5. Before you lock in any Holy Cross vs. Iowa picks or predictions, you have to see what women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel has to say.

Wetzel, HerHoopStats.com lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Now Wetzel has turned his attention to women's college basketball after teaming up with Aaron Barzilai, a Ph.D. from Stanford. Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, he is 1384-988 (+371.33 units).

Now, he has set his sights on Iowa vs. Holy Cross and made his picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Holy Cross vs. Iowa:

Iowa vs. Holy Cross spread: Hawkeyes -38.5

Iowa vs. Holy Cross over/under: 155.5 points

IOWA: Caitlin Clark leads the nation in scoring (31.9 points per game)

HC: The Crusaders are 7-2 in their last nine games

Iowa vs. Holy Cross

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa enters the NCAA Tournament with confidence and momentum, earning a No. 1 seed after winning the Big Ten Tournament. The Hawkeyes were within one win of a national championship last season, as Clark averaged 31.8 points per game throughout the tournament. She has met all expectations this season, setting the all-time Division I women's scoring record along with the overall Division-I record.

The Hawkeyes could have tricky matchups against Colorado (Sweet 16) and LSU (Elite Eight) looming later in the tournament, so they will want to get off to a hot start on Saturday. Holy Cross is playing its second game in three days and its fifth in the last 12 days, while Iowa has not played a single game during that stretch. The Hawkeyes' rest advantage will allow them to build a steady lead throughout this contest.

Why Holy Cross can cover

Holy Cross punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 61-55 win over Boston University in the Patriot League Tournament title game last Sunday, and the Crusaders advanced to the first round with a dominant performance in the First Four on Thursday. They took a nine-point lead over UT Martin at the end of the first quarter and were leading by 21 points at halftime. Their lead only expanded in the second half, resulting in a 72-45 final.

Senior guard Cara McCormack scored a career-high 23 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers on 10 attempts. The Crusaders drilled a season-high 12 3-pointers, and some hot shooting on Saturday can keep this game closer than Iowa prefers. It could also take the Hawkeyes some time to shake off the rust after not playing a game in almost two weeks.

How to make Iowa vs. Holy Cross picks

Wetzel has analyzed this matchup, leaning Over on the point total while discovering a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He has also released a special Caitlin Clark prop bet.

Who wins Holy Cross vs. Iowa, and which Caitlin Clark prop bet is a must-back?