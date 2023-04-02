The Iowa Hawkeyes face the LSU Tigers on Sunday afternoon in the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament national championship game at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The second-seeded Hawkeyes (31-6) knocked off reigning national champion South Carolina 77-72 in Friday's Final Four matchup. No. 3 seed LSU (33-2) rallied for a 79-72 victory against top-seeded Virginia Tech in Friday night's early matchup. It's just the third Women's NCAA title game that doesn't include a No. 1 seed. It will be a battle between two of the nation's best players -- Iowa's Caitlin Clark, the National Player of the Year, and LSU's Angel Reese.

Sunday's tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Hawkeyes as 3.5-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Iowa odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 160.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Barzilai and Wetzel went 590-430 overall (+127.40 units) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign and posted a 406-255-5 record (+768.81 units) this past season. They also finished the WNBA regular season with a 54-44 mark in 2022. Anyone who has followed them has seen huge returns.

Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Iowa vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Iowa spread: Hawkeyes -3.5

LSU vs. Iowa over/under: 160 points

LSU vs. Iowa money line: Tigers +150, Hawkeyes -175

LSU: The Tigers average nearly eight more rebounds per game (47.2-39.6).

Iowa: The Hawkeyes average almost six more assists per contest (21.1-15.2).

Why Iowa can cover

Clark has seized the moment in the Women's NCAA Tournament after being named the nation's top player. She scored 41 points and had eight assists and six rebounds Friday against the nation's best defense. She scored or assisted on 58 points, including every point in the fourth quarter. Clark has 161 points in the five games (32.2 ppg), the second-most in a single tournament behind Sheryl Swoopes' 177 in 1993.

The Gamecocks had won 42 straight games, but Iowa never trailed by more than one point. Monika Czinano was a huge presence for the Hawkeyes inside and scored 18 points. The Hawkeyes are averaging 87.6 points per game, best in the nation. They also are the best shooting team in Division I and are the only team above 50%, hitting at a rate of 51.1. They rank third in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.46). Clark and McKenna Warnock (10.9 ppg) both make almost 39% of their 3-point attempts.

Why LSU can cover

LSU is led by a proven winner in three-time national champion coach Kim Mulkey. They had missed the tournament four straight years before she left Baylor to lead the Tigers before last season. The Tigers have a more balanced offense and are better on the defensive end. They score almost 82 points per game and allow just 56.7, while Iowa yields almost 71 per contest. Reese tied a Division I record with her 33rd double-double of the season with 24 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's victory.

Reese also has experience against Iowa, as she scored 25 and had 13 boards for Maryland in an 81-69 victory last season. She transferred to LSU before this season. The Tigers outscored the Hokies 29-13 in the fourth quarter after falling behind by double digits. LSU has held every NCAA Tournament opponent under 40% shooting from the field. Their only victory by fewer than seven points in the tournament was a three-point triumph against second-seeded Utah in the Sweet 16.

