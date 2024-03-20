Before the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament starts on Wednesday night, the Associated Press has unveiled the 2023-24 All-Americans. Unsurprisingly, Iowa star Caitlin Clark headlined the first team as a unanimous choice.

This was Clark's third time earning first-team All-American honors, making her the 11th player in history to accomplish that feat. Clark has led the Hawkeyes to a 29-4 record and a No. 1 seed in Women's Tournament while averaging 31.9 points, 8.9 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder spoke to the AP and highlighted the absurdity of Clark's ability to torch opposing defenses night in and night out.

"That is mind-boggling when you think about it," Bluder said. "I mean, everybody's defensive plan is to stop her, and nobody's been able to figure out really how to do it. She's faced every kind of defense. She really knows how to pick them apart."

Joining Clark on the first team are Stanford's Cameron Brink, UConn's Paige Bueckers, USC's JuJu Watkins and Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo.

Brink has worked her way up to the first team after earning third-team honors in 2021-22 and getting second-team honors in 2022-23. This is the second time Bueckers has been named a first-team All-American. She did it as a freshman in 2020-21, but injuries derailed her next two seasons.

As for Watkins and Hidalgo, they are now just the fourth and fifth freshmen ever to earn first-team All-American honors. They join the likes of Courtney Paris, Maya Moore, and Bueckers in that category.

First Team

Caitlin Clark, Iowa (Sr.)

Cameron Brink, Stanford (Sr.)

Paige Bueckers, UConn (Sr.)

JuJu Watkins, USC (Fr.)

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame (Fr.)

Second Team

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech (Sr.)

Angel Reese, LSU (Sr.)

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina (Sr.)

Madison Booker, Texas (Fr.)

Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State (Sr.)

Third Team