LSU women's basketball player Flau'jae Johnson, who is also a rapper, has faced backlash since referencing the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York in a new song. The controversial lyrics appeared in a music video released and subsequently deleted this week, and LSU has something to say about it.

"We spoke with Flau'jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down," LSU said in a statement on Tuesday night, according to Fox News. "We will learn and grow from this experience together."

Johnson, the SEC Freshman of Year, compared a Porsche 911 to the Twin Towers tragedy in a remix to Latto's "Put It On Da Floor."

Johnson has been in the music game since she was in middle school. She committed to it right away, and at age 14 she appeared on "America's Got Talent." In 2020, Johnson signed a signed a distribution deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. Well-known artists such as Lil Wayne have also started connecting with her.

The 19-year-old has been public about how she wants to pursue both a basketball and music career.

During her first season as a Tiger, Johnson averaged 11 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Johnson was part of the first LSU basketball team, men's or women's, to win a national championship. In the same song that got her in hot water this week, Johnson also rapped about her confidence LSU can repeat now that former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith has joined the squad.

"We got Van Lith, that's what I stress if they suggest we can't repeat," Johnson rapped.