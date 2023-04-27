Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith has committed to the LSU Tigers, per her Instagram page. The 5-foot-7 guard is joining Kim Mulkey's 2023 national championship team.

Van Lith led the Cardinals in scoring with 19.7 points per game last season. She also registered 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. Along with Iowa star Caitlin Clark, she was one of just two Power Five players to average 19 points, four rebounds and three assists per game.

The Tigers just earned the school's first ever NCAA Tournament championship in basketball -- men's or women's. Van Lith's move to Baton Rouge only strengthens the Tigers' chances at defending that title next year as their star player Angel Reese is also returning.