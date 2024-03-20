The 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament features South Carolina, Iowa, Texas and USC as the bracket's top seeds. Over Wednesday and Thursday, we'll know the first round opponents of two of those teams thanks to the First Four.

Sacred Heart and Presbyterian begin the First Four action Wednesday night, as the No. 16 seeds will battle for a chance to play No. 1 overall seed South Carolina. Later Wednesday, No. 12 seeds Vanderbilt and Columbia will square off for an opportunity to meet Baylor in the first round.

Reigning champion LSU enters the NCAA Women's Tournament as a No. 3 seed again, making the Tigers (or perhaps the selection committee?) one of CBS Sports' "losers" from Selection Sunday. An unequivocal win is three Pac-12 teams securing No. 2 seeds, or better, in the NCAA Tournament.

68 teams will begin their quest to be the last one standing come April 7. However, first we must narrow the field to 64 teams this week. On Wednesday and Thursday, eight teams will face off in the First Four. Here is what you need to know about the teams competing and how you can watch the games.

No. 16 Sacred Heart vs. No. 16 Presbyterian

The first game of the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament features Sacred Heart against Presbyterian in the Columbia regional of the Albany 1 side of the bracket. The winner will advance to the field of 64 and take on the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks.

Sacred Heart amassed a 15-1 record en route to a Northeast Conference (NEC) championship win over Le Moyne. The Pioneers are led by sophomore guard Ny'Ceara Pryor, who became the fastest player to 1,000 points in SHU history and the third-fastest in NEC history.

Presbyterian overcame a 17-14 record to win the Big South Conference Tournament and earn the first-ever NCAA bid in program history. PC is led by sixth-year center Bryanna Brady and sophomore guard Tilda Sjökvist, who each average 12.4 points per game. The Blue Hose will travel approximately 70 miles southeast for a chance to advance to the field of 64.

When: Wednesday, March 20

Wednesday, March 20 Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. Time: 7 pm ET

7 pm ET How to watch: ESPNU

ESPNU Next opponent: No. 1 South Carolina

No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 12 Columbia

The second game of the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament features the Vanderbilt Commodores vs. the Columbia Lions. Vanderbilt went 22-7 overall this year and finished sixth (9-7) in the SEC. The Commodores are one of eight SEC teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

One could certainly argue that speaks to the strength of the SEC, who also will send eight men's teams to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. However, others argue it puts small schools who earned their bid by winning their conference tournament at an unfair advantage.

Although the Lions lost the Ivy League Conference Tournament to Princeton, head coach Megan Griffith made a strong case for her team and other mid-majors to be given all due consideration for the field of 68.

"We've won 21 of our last 23 games, we won 11 games coming into [the Ivy League Championship], we beat Princeton when they were a top-25 team," Griffith said on March 16. "The NCAA talks about wanting to grow the game, and we just consistently put SEC teams in that are 15-14."

Griffith and the Lions will now have their chance to show what mid-majors can do against middle-of-the-pack SEC teams. This marks Columbia's first trip to the NCAA Women's Tournament.

When: Wednesday, March 20

Wednesday, March 20 Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blackburg, Va.

Cassell Coliseum -- Blackburg, Va. Time: 9 pm ET

9 pm ET How to watch: ESPNU

ESPNU Next opponent: No. 5 Baylor

No. 11 Auburn vs. No. 11 Arizona



Auburn and Arizona are historically strong programs who've struggled of late to make a splash in their respective conferences.

Auburn will make their first NCCA Tournament in five years. The Tigers finished seventh overall in the SEC (8-8) and recorded a 20-11 overall record. The biggest win for the Tigers came in January, when they upset LSU 67-62 at Neville Arena. Graduate student Honesty Scott-Grayson averages 17.4 points per game for Auburn and will be key to a potential Tigers run in the tournament.

The Wildcats are making their fourth consecutive NCAA Women's Tournament, all under head coach Adia Barnes. Only two years ago, Aari McDonald led the Wildcats to the 2021 NCAA championship in dramatic fashion. The Wildcats went 8-15 in the Pac-12 this year and finished seventh behind Utah.

When: Thursday, March 21

Thursday, March 21 Where: Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Conn.

Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Conn. Time: 7 pm ET

7 pm ET How to watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Next opponent: No. 5 Syracuse

No. 16 Holy Cross vs. No. 16 UT Martin

Holy Cross punched its ticket to the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament by winning its second consecutive Patriot League Conference title. The Crusaders finished the season with a 20-7 overall record, including an 11-7 record in conference play.

The UT Martin Skyhawks earned their automatic bid by winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. The Skyhawks advance to the dance for the fifth time in program history and the first since 2014.

When: Thursday, March 21

Thursday, March 21 Where: Carter-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carter-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa Time: 9 pm ET

9 pm ET How to watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Next opponent: No. 1 Iowa

For more information on the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament, visit the CBS Sports Women's College Basketball hub. You can check the latest news, view team rankings and print your own NCAA Women's Tournament bracket.