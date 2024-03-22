The 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament is upon us. After the completion of the First Four on Wednesday and Thursday, the action is set to ramp up in a big way on Friday with the field of 64 ready for the first round.

There are 16 games set to take place on Friday, all with major storylines at play. The biggest name in action will be top overall seed South Carolina. The Gamecocks completed a perfect regular season with an SEC Tournament title that included a buzzer beater to even make the title game. Now, they look to become the 10th team to complete an undefeated season with a national title.

Below you will find a viewable/printable 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket. Thanks for stopping by, but don't forget to continue to checking in throughout the next three weeks. CBS Sports will offer complete coverage of the events with the latest news, results and breakdowns of the biggest matchups.

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket.

