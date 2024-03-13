Iowa star Caitlin Clark has not played a second of WNBA basketball, but Indiana Fever fans are already excited. An Indianapolis-based street artist recently created a mural of the Clark to celebrate how she is changing the game.

Clark's mural, 20 feet wide and 15 feet high, is on 17th Street right next to a mural of Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. The artist is Kwazar Martin, who is well known for his colorful graffiti art. He worked through unfavorable weather and pushed through the difficult task of making the eyes pop. It took him a total of 26 hours to complete it over the course of five days, but the project was well worth it to him.

"She's changing the game," he said in an interview with Indy Star. "Just to see the excitement of her coming into the league, not just here, is pretty dope. She's done a lot for this city already, and she's not even here yet."

Clark already announced this will be her last college basketball season as she will declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft. This was terrific news for Fever fans, whose team has the No. 1 overall pick.

But before Clark takes over the WNBA, she is getting ready to compete in the NCAA Tournament with the Hawkeyes -- who are fresh of their third consecutive Big Ten championship. This season, Clark, became the Division I all-time leading scorer, surpassing the previous record of 3,667 points set by LSU legend Pete Maravich.

She is an elite offensive player and currently leads the nation in scoring and assists. Her outside shot is picture-perfect, and recently Clark also broke the single-season 3-point record set by NBA star Stephen Curry's during his time at Davidson.

Clark and the Hawkeyes will find out their seeding for the NCAA Tournament during Selection Sunday on March 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.