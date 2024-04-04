A spot in the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament title game is on the line when the third-seeded NC State Wolfpack battles the unbeaten and top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks in the Final Four on Friday. The Wolfpack (31-6), who finished second in the ACC at 13-5, reached the Final Four with a 76-66 win over top-seeded Texas in the Elite Eight. The Gamecocks (36-0), who are looking to win their second national championship in the last three years, advanced by knocking off third-seeded Oregon State 70-58 on Sunday.

Tipoff from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland is set for 7 p.m. ET. NC State leads the all-time series 20-12, but South Carolina has won four of the last six meetings. The Gamecocks are 11.5-point favorites in the latest NC State vs. South Carolina odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.5. Before making any South Carolina vs. NC State picks or predictions, see what women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel has to say.

Now, he has set his sights on NC State vs. South Carolina and made his picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for South Carolina vs. NC State:

South Carolina vs. NC State spread: South Carolina -11.5

South Carolina vs. NC State over/under: 139.5 points

South Carolina vs. NC State money line: South Carolina -1200, NC State +680

NCST: The Wolfpack are 9-3 against Associated Press ranked teams this season

SC: The Gamecocks are 7-0 on neutral courts in 2023-24

Why South Carolina can cover

The Gamecocks have six players averaging nine or more points per game, led by senior center Kamilla Cardoso. She has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last three games, including a 22-point, seven-rebound, four-assist and three-block effort in a 79-75 win over Indiana in the Sweet 16. She had a double-double in the 88-41 win over North Carolina in the second round. In that game, she scored 12 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds. In 31 games, including 30 starts, she is averaging 14.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.1 assists in 25.3 minutes.

Also helping power South Carolina is freshman guard Milaysia Fulwiley, mostly off the bench. In the SEC Tournament championship game win over LSU, she scored 24 points, while adding two assists and two steals. She had a near double-double in the second-round win over North Carolina with 20 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and three steals. In 36 games, including three starts, she is averaging 11.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals. See which team to pick here.

Why NC State can cover

Five Wolfpack players are averaging 10 or more points per game, led by junior guard Aziaha James. She poured in 27 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists in the win over Texas on Sunday. She also had an impressive outing in the 77-67 Sweet 16 win over Stanford on March 29, scoring 29 points, while adding five assists and three rebounds. She has started all 37 games for NC State and is averaging 16.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31.7 minutes.

Junior guard Saniya Rivers has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last four games. In the win over Texas, she poured in 11 points, while adding five assists, five rebounds and two blocks. The former Gamecock, who has played the last two years at NC State, had 13 points and seven rebounds against Stanford in the Sweet 16. In 34 games, all starts, she is averaging 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals in 35.2 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make NC State vs. South Carolina picks

