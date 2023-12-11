south-carolina-kamilla-cardoso-getty.jpg
This week was relatively calm with minimum movement in the AP Top 25 poll. For the first time this season, the top 10 teams remain unchanged.

Despite recent injury struggles, Utah kept its No. 11 ranking after giving No. 1 South Carolina an upset scare on Sunday behind a career-high 37 points by Alissa Pili. The Gamecocks led for all but 43 seconds of their 78-69 win, but these numbers don't tell the full story as it was only a two-point game with under three minutes remaining. Kamilla Cardoso, Te-Hina Paopao, Chloe Kitts and MiLaysia Fulwiley all scored in double figures to help the team stay undefeated.

No. 2 UCLA was business as usual, blowing out CSUN 111-48 on Thursday, and then taking care of Florida State 95-78 on Sunday. Sophomore Lauren Betts was named Player of the Game by the Basketball Hall of Fame after registering 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, along with four blocks against the Seminoles.

Meanwhile, UConn had been struggling but bounced back this week with wins over Ball State and North Carolina. Paige Bueckers got 26 points against the Tar Heels in what was her 55th game as a Husky, which helped her tie Maya Moore as the fastest in program history to join the 1,000-point club. UConn remained No. 17 this week, while North Carolina moved down one spot to No. 25.

No. 12 Ohio State survived a thrilling overtime game against Penn State on Sunday. The Buckeyes trailed the entire second and third quarters, but they still pulled off a 94-84 victory. Ohio State didn't move, but Penn State dropped from the rankings along with Washington State. UNLV and Miami took their spots as they entered the Top 25 for the first time this season.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1South Carolina (36)9-09001
2UCLA9-08612
3North Carolina State10-08003
4Iowa10-17544
5Texas10-07325
6USC8-06976
7LSU9-16797
8Colorado9-16518
9Stanford8-16089
10Baylor7-057210
11Utah8-249811
12Kansas State9-148813
12Ohio State 8-148812
14Notre Dame 7-145914
15Indiana8-139616
16Virginia Tech7-239115
17UConn6-334317
18Louisville9-131418
19Marquette9-025219
20Creighton7-117122
21Gonzaga10-216523
22Florida State7-311320
23UNLV9-0103NR
24Miami8-0100NR
25North Carolina6-43724

Others receiving votes: Washington 25, Washington St 23, TCU 22, West Virginia 21, Texas A&M 10, Texas Tech 8, Penn St. 3, Mississippi St. 3, Green Bay 3, Davidson 3, Minnesota 2, Oregon St. 1, Mississippi 1, Michigan St. 1, Colorado St. 1, Nebraska 1.