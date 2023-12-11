This week was relatively calm with minimum movement in the AP Top 25 poll. For the first time this season, the top 10 teams remain unchanged.

Despite recent injury struggles, Utah kept its No. 11 ranking after giving No. 1 South Carolina an upset scare on Sunday behind a career-high 37 points by Alissa Pili. The Gamecocks led for all but 43 seconds of their 78-69 win, but these numbers don't tell the full story as it was only a two-point game with under three minutes remaining. Kamilla Cardoso, Te-Hina Paopao, Chloe Kitts and MiLaysia Fulwiley all scored in double figures to help the team stay undefeated.

No. 2 UCLA was business as usual, blowing out CSUN 111-48 on Thursday, and then taking care of Florida State 95-78 on Sunday. Sophomore Lauren Betts was named Player of the Game by the Basketball Hall of Fame after registering 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, along with four blocks against the Seminoles.

Meanwhile, UConn had been struggling but bounced back this week with wins over Ball State and North Carolina. Paige Bueckers got 26 points against the Tar Heels in what was her 55th game as a Husky, which helped her tie Maya Moore as the fastest in program history to join the 1,000-point club. UConn remained No. 17 this week, while North Carolina moved down one spot to No. 25.

No. 12 Ohio State survived a thrilling overtime game against Penn State on Sunday. The Buckeyes trailed the entire second and third quarters, but they still pulled off a 94-84 victory. Ohio State didn't move, but Penn State dropped from the rankings along with Washington State. UNLV and Miami took their spots as they entered the Top 25 for the first time this season.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina (36) 9-0 900 1 2 UCLA 9-0 861 2 3 North Carolina State 10-0 800 3 4 Iowa 10-1 754 4 5 Texas 10-0 732 5 6 USC 8-0 697 6 7 LSU 9-1 679 7 8 Colorado 9-1 651 8 9 Stanford 8-1 608 9 10 Baylor 7-0 572 10 11 Utah 8-2 498 11 12 Kansas State 9-1 488 13 12 Ohio State 8-1 488 12 14 Notre Dame 7-1 459 14 15 Indiana 8-1 396 16 16 Virginia Tech 7-2 391 15 17 UConn 6-3 343 17 18 Louisville 9-1 314 18 19 Marquette 9-0 252 19 20 Creighton 7-1 171 22 21 Gonzaga 10-2 165 23 22 Florida State 7-3 113 20 23 UNLV 9-0 103 NR 24 Miami 8-0 100 NR 25 North Carolina 6-4 37 24

Others receiving votes: Washington 25, Washington St 23, TCU 22, West Virginia 21, Texas A&M 10, Texas Tech 8, Penn St. 3, Mississippi St. 3, Green Bay 3, Davidson 3, Minnesota 2, Oregon St. 1, Mississippi 1, Michigan St. 1, Colorado St. 1, Nebraska 1.