The No. 17 UConn Huskies found a 76-64 win over No. 24 North Carolina on Sunday, and Paige Bueckers achieved a historic milestone along the way.

Bueckers led UConn with 26 points while missing only three of her 14 shots. She reached 1,000 career points in what was her 55th game as a Husky, making her tied with Maya Moore for the fastest in program history to join the 1,000-point club. On the defensive end, Bueckers recorded four blocks and three steals in an effort coach Geno Auriemma had to be proud of.

"Maya is one of the G.O.A.T.S., so to be in that space is just amazing," Bueckers said after the game. "It's just a testament of all that my teammates have done for me, all that my coaches have done for me. I'm just a product of what they do for me. I'm extremely grateful, and it's an honor to be next to her."

UConn led North Carolina 19-10 after the first quarter, but by halftime the score was even at 36 points apiece. Bueckers was the star of the night, but one of the biggest differences in the second half was Aaliyah Edwards stepping up. Edwards only had four points over the first two quarters, but she scored 14 in the second half to go along with her 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, Nika Muhl contributed 12 points on four 3-pointers.

The Tar Heels were not an easy team to put away. The Huskies led by as many as 18 late in the third quarter, but North Carolina went on a 9-0 run in the middle of the fourth quarter while holding UConn scoreless for about six minutes. This cut the Tar Heels' deficit to just eight points, but Edwards finally broke the UConn scoring drought with 2:30 remaining in the game.

This kind of second-half performance by Edwards is what Auriemma expects to see from his team's key players.

"Bueckers is trying really hard to make a lot of things happen, which I really, really love, but I would like to see a lot more activity from the rest of us," Auriemma said during the game.

Auriemma got his wish in the second half, and the Huskies improved their record to 6-3. They will be back to work next Saturday, when they'll take on another ranked opponent in No. 18 Louisville.