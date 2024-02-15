South Carolina is once again the No. 1 team in CBS Sports' women's college basketball power rankings after yet another statement win. The Gamecocks blew out UConn 83-65 in their most recent outing, bringing them one step closer to their second consecutive undefeated regular season.

Dawn Staley's team has six regular-season games remaining, and perfection is well within sight. South Carolina has a ridiculously deep roster that has been tough for every opponent to face on both ends of the court.

Meanwhile, Iowa fell from the No. 2 spot after getting upset by Nebraska because of a less-than-ideal fourth quarter in which Caitlin Clark failed to score a single point. The Hawkeyes will look to bounce back against Michigan on Thursday, and it's a big game for Clark as she will likely become women's college basketball all-time leading scorer.

Oregon State moved up several spots after wins over Utah and Colorado. The Beavers are on a five-game winning streak, and this week two huge challenges lie ahead in UCLA and USC.

Virginia Tech also made a big jump in the power rankings after a double-digit win over then-No. 3 NC State. Earlier this month, the Hokies also collected a solid overtime win over North Carolina. And speaking of the Tar Heels, they dropped out of the power rankings after suffering four consecutive losses. North Carolina's most recent slip-up was a 68-60 overtime loss to Duke on Sunday.

In the Tar Heels' place, Oklahoma is entering the power rankings at No. 22. The Sooners are one of the sport's hottest teams, riding an eight-game winning streak with victories in 11 of their last 12. Over this stretch, Oklahoma has beaten Texas, Kansas State and Baylor.

Here are the official CBS Sports women's college basketball power rankings:

Women's college basketball power rankings 1 Gamecocks Last week: 1 2 Buckeyes Last week: 4 3 Cardinal Last week: 3 4 Hawkeyes Last week: 2 5 Longhorns Last week: 7 6 Wolfpack Last week: 3 7 Buffaloes Last week: 5 8 Trojans Last week: 9 9 Bruins Last week: 11 10 Hokies Last week: 16 11 Beavers Last week: 20 12 Hoosiers Last week: 13 13 Huskies Last week: 8 14 Wildcats Last week: 10 15 Lady Tigers Last week: 13 16 Fighting Irish Last week: 12 17 Bluejays Last week: 17 18 Bulldogs Last week: 18 19 Utes Last week: 14 20 Orange Last week: 22 21 Cardinals Last week: 19 22 Sooners Last week: NR 23 Mountaineers Last week: 21 24 Tigers Last week: 25 25 Bears Last week: 23

First five out: UNLV, North Carolina, Fairfield, Florida State, Duke