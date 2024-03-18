gettyimages-2068296031-1-1.jpg
The last AP Top 25 poll before the NCAA Tournament begins is out, and the top four teams are all No. 1 seeds in the Big Dance. The South Carolina Gamecocks are the only undefeated team in the nation, and they remain the unanimous No. 1 team while also getting the top overall seed in the tournament. 

Iowa and USC kept the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, while Texas took Stanford's place at No. 4 after winning the Big 12 Tournament. Despite losing star point guard Rori Harmon, the Longhorns are still crushing the season and earned the program's first No. 1 seed in the tournament since 2004.

Once again, the Pac-12 has six teams ranked in the poll: USC, Stanford, UCLA, Oregon State, Colorado and Utah. All of them will be dancing, plus Arizona who got an at-large bid. At least half of the Pac-12 teams have earned berths in seven consecutive NCAA Tournaments. The seven teams in this year's tournament tied the conference record, which was the only fitting way to say goodbye to the Conference of Champions.

The madness is about to begin, and for the first time in AP Poll history, there will be a final poll released at the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1South Carolina 32-08751
2Iowa29-48232
3USC26-58093
4Texas30-47565
5Stanford28-57434
6UCLA25-66536
7Ohio State 25-56447
8LSU28-56228
9Notre Dame26-66069
10UConn29-560410
11NC State27-652111
12Oregon State27-447612
13Virginia Tech24-744413
14Indiana24-541115
15Kansas State25-736516
16Gonzaga30-333314
17Colorado22-927518
18Oklahoma22-926817
19Baylor24-723619
20UNLV30-218121
21Utah22-1018020
22Syracuse23-715422
23Louisville 24-99324
24Creighton25-58723
25Fairfield31-17425

Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, Nebraska 23, Mississippi 20, Iowa St. 20, Duke 7, West Virginia 7, Richmond 4, Columbia 4, Tennessee 3, Florida St. 3, Kansas 2, Drake 1.