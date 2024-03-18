The last AP Top 25 poll before the NCAA Tournament begins is out, and the top four teams are all No. 1 seeds in the Big Dance. The South Carolina Gamecocks are the only undefeated team in the nation, and they remain the unanimous No. 1 team while also getting the top overall seed in the tournament.

Iowa and USC kept the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, while Texas took Stanford's place at No. 4 after winning the Big 12 Tournament. Despite losing star point guard Rori Harmon, the Longhorns are still crushing the season and earned the program's first No. 1 seed in the tournament since 2004.

Once again, the Pac-12 has six teams ranked in the poll: USC, Stanford, UCLA, Oregon State, Colorado and Utah. All of them will be dancing, plus Arizona who got an at-large bid. At least half of the Pac-12 teams have earned berths in seven consecutive NCAA Tournaments. The seven teams in this year's tournament tied the conference record, which was the only fitting way to say goodbye to the Conference of Champions.

The madness is about to begin, and for the first time in AP Poll history, there will be a final poll released at the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in the Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina 32-0 875 1 2 Iowa 29-4 823 2 3 USC 26-5 809 3 4 Texas 30-4 756 5 5 Stanford 28-5 743 4 6 UCLA 25-6 653 6 7 Ohio State 25-5 644 7 8 LSU 28-5 622 8 9 Notre Dame 26-6 606 9 10 UConn 29-5 604 10 11 NC State 27-6 521 11 12 Oregon State 27-4 476 12 13 Virginia Tech 24-7 444 13 14 Indiana 24-5 411 15 15 Kansas State 25-7 365 16 16 Gonzaga 30-3 333 14 17 Colorado 22-9 275 18 18 Oklahoma 22-9 268 17 19 Baylor 24-7 236 19 20 UNLV 30-2 181 21 21 Utah 22-10 180 20 22 Syracuse 23-7 154 22 23 Louisville 24-9 93 24 24 Creighton 25-5 87 23 25 Fairfield 31-1 74 25

Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, Nebraska 23, Mississippi 20, Iowa St. 20, Duke 7, West Virginia 7, Richmond 4, Columbia 4, Tennessee 3, Florida St. 3, Kansas 2, Drake 1.