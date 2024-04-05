The Final Four for the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament is set.
Top-seeded South Carolina is set to take on No. 3 seed NC State in the first matchup on Friday. The Gamecocks are undefeated and coming off a win over No. 3 seed Oregon State to reach their fourth straight Final Four. The WolfPack are in their first Final Four since 1998 after taking down top-seeded Texas in the Elite Eight.
The other matchup is sure to draw a ton of attention as No. 1 seed Iowa takes on No. 3 seed UConn. The Hawkeyes, led by star Caitlin Clark, are back in the Final Four after exacting a bit of revenge on No. 3 seed LSU in the Elite Eight -- a year after the Tigers won the national championship by beating them. They'll face a team all too familiar with this setting in the Huskies, who are in their record-setting 23rd Final Four after taking down No. 1 seed USC.
Now that the teams and matchups are locked in, here's a first glance at the 2024 women's Final Four.
Final Four schedule
Final Four: Friday, April 5
- No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN
- No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 UConn, 30 minutes after conclusion of first game -- ESPN
National championship: Sunday, April 7
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
Here's what you need to know about each team.
(1) South Carolina, 36-0
Path to the Final Four
- First round: 91-39 over No. 16 Presbyterian
- Second round: 88-41 win over No. 8 North Carolina
- Sweet 16: 79-75 win over No. 4 Indiana
- Elite Eight: 70-58 win over No. 3 Oregon State
Key players
- Kamilla Cardoso, center: 14.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 58.9% FG
- Te-Hina Paopao, guard: 10.9 points, 3.7 assists, 46.3% 3FG
Key stat
- The Gamecocks are undefeated and looking to become the first team since UConn in 2016 to win a national championship with a perfect record.
(3) NC State, 31-6
Path to the Final Four
- First round: 64-45 win over No. 14 Chattanooga
- Second round: 79-72 win over No. 6 Tennessee
- Sweet 16: 77-67 win over No. 2 Stanford
- Elite Eight: 76-66 win over No. 1 Texas
Key players
- Aziaha James, guard: 16.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 34.4% 3FG
- Saniya Rivers, guard: 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals
Key stat
- Including the tournament, the Wolfpack are 4-0 against teams ranked in the top-five nationally this season, and they won all of those games by double digits.
(1) Iowa, 33-4
Path to the Final Four
- First round: 91-65 win over No. 16 Holy Cross
- Second round: 64-54 win over No. 8 West Virginia
- Sweet 16: 89-68 win over No. 5 Colorado
- Elite Eight: 84-87 win over No. 3 LSU
Key players
- Caitlin Clark, guard: 31.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 37.7% 3FG
- Hannah Stuelke, forward: 14.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 61.0% FG
Key stat
- With the nation's leading scorer and assister in Clark leading the way, the Hawkeyes have the highest offensive rating in the country at 119.1 points per 100 possessions.
(3) UConn, 33-5
Path to the Final Four
- First round: 86-64 win over No. 14 Jackson State
- Second round: 72-64 win over No. 6 Syracuse
- Sweet 16: 53-45 win over No. 7 Duke
- Elite Eight: 80-73 win over No. 1 USC
Key players
- Paige Bueckers, guard: 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 53.6% FG, 41.5% 3FG
- Aaliyah Edwards, forward: 17.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 59.7% FG
Key stat
- Despite losing six players to season-ending injuries, the Huskies have now made it to the Final Four a record 23 times, including 15 of the last 16 years