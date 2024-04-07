Seth Rollins might have pulled off his most spectacular entrance yet. Rollins' flamboyant flair hit an all-time high as he strutted down the ramp at WrestleMania 40 surrounded by the Philadelphia Mummers.

Rollins recruited the iconic Philly parade performers to accompany him to the ring on Sunday night for his world heavyweight title defense against Drew McIntyre. Rollins and the folk group hit the stage dressed in traditional Mummers garb as thousands of fans sang his theme song. WrestleMania and pageantry go hand-in-hand, but this was a particularly effective WrestleMania entrance.

The Mummers Parade is held each year on New Year's Day in Philadelphia, dating back to 1901. A surprise guest on Saturday night is very familiar with the parade and the festival. Former Eagles star Jason Kelce, who helped make the save for Rey Mysterio on Saturday night, dressed as a Mummer during the Eagles Super Bowl victory parade in 2018.

WrestleMania 40 takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday and Sunday. McIntyre defeated Rollins for the world heavyweight championship in the Night 2 opening match. CM Punk attacked McIntyre afterwards, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and become world champion.