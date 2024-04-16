Rhea Ripley's year-long run as women's world champion is over. On Monday's edition of Raw, Ripley announced that she needed to relinquish the title due to an injury that will keep her sidelined for several months.

Ripley won the title at WrestleMania 39 when she defeated Charlotte Flair. Ripley's most recent title defense came against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, crossing the one-year mark as champion. At the moment Ripley was forced to vacate the title, she had held the championship for 380 days.

Word of Ripley's injury broke Monday afternoon, with a segment from the April 8 edition of Raw cited as when Ripley suffered the injury. In that segment, she was attacked backstage by Liv Morgan.

Morgan, who had been on a "revenge tour" after her legitimate injury in 2023, was given the storyline explanation of being the result of a Ripley attack. Morgan did make an appearance on Monday night, laughing at Ripley, though the two did not come to blows.

There was no specific timeline announced for Ripley's return, nor specific details of the exact nature of the injury to her arm.