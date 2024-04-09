The Road to WrestleMania 40 is over but the journey never stops. Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest ascended to world champions at this year's grand showcase. They now lead a white-hot promotion to pay-per-view blockbusters on all corners of the globe.

Rhodes finished his undisputed WWE universal title story and Priest put a big twist in the world heavyweight title picture. Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 to win his family's first WWE championship and end Reigns' historic 1,316-day title streak. Priest finally cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase, stealing Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania moment five minutes after he took the world heavyweight title from Seth Rollins. It was an all-time memorable night but it's time for the superstars to look ahead.

WWE's next six confirmed PPVs take place in six different countries. France and Germany host major WWE events for the first time when Backlash and Bash in Berlin roll through on May 4 and Aug. 31, respectively. The company returns to Saudi Arabia for King and Queen of the Ring on May 25, Clash at the Castle in Scotland on June 15, Money in the Bank in Toronto on July 6 and SummerSlam in Cleveland.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2024 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2024 PPV schedule