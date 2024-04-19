Brilliance between the ropes is the status quote at AEW Dynasty. All Elite Wrestling brings its newest pay-per-view to St. Louis on Sunday with some of today's best in-ring professional wrestlers, including Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay.

It's a gold rush in St. Louis with nine championship titles at stake, including a winner-take-all match for the AEW trios and Ring of Honor six-man tag team titles. The night's most prestigious title match sees Joe defend the AEW world championship against Strickland, a man in rare form who is overdue for a run at the top. The Elite is well represented this weekend as the Young Bucks battle FTR for the vacant tag team titles, plus Kazuchika Okada makes his first continental title defense against Pac.

Dynasty's most anticipated match is arguably one of the few non-title bouts. Danielson has long been a frontrunner in debates about today's greatest in-ring performers. Ospreay crept up in the conversation with banger-after-banger in recent years. "The Aerial Assassin" looks to clip the wings of "The American Dragon" Danielson to assert himself as the best the business has.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Sunday night.

Watch 2024 AEW Dynasty



Date: April 21, 2024

Location: Chaitfetz Arena -- St. Louis

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Zero Hour pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m. on YouTube)

Watch live: Bleacher Report Live, YouTube, TrillerTV and PPV.com

2024 AEW Dynasty match card

AEW World Championship -- Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW Women's World Championship -- "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

AEW Tag Team Championships -- Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (Ladder match)

AEW Continental Championship -- Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Pac (Continental Rules match)

TBS Championship -- Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale (House Rules match)

AEW International Championship -- Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly

FTW Championship -- Hook (c) vs. Chris Jericho (FTW Rules match)

Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston and Mark Briscoe vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews)

*AEW Trios Championships and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships -- The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and Billy Gunn (c) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (c)

*Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty)

*Trent Beretta vs. Matt Sydal

*Takes place on the Zero Hour pre-show